Several trees along Walnut Street in Watseka were cut down Nov. 2 for a number of reasons, including to help accommodate a sidewalk program, say city officials.
The trees, which were near the street on Walnut between Sixth and Eighth streets, were cut down at the city’s request by Marquis Tree Service Inc. of Watseka, said Mayor John Allhands.
The project is the beginning of a sidewalk program that will see sidewalks in disrepair replaced.
Allhands said the sidewalks in the area where the trees were had begun to buckle and were needing to be repaired.
Along with that, the city has been told that U.S. 24, which becomes Walnut Street in Watseka city limits, will be redone next year. As boring is done it would likely have disturbed the root systems of the trees and kill them or damage them, he said.
Allhands noted that the trees were planted by people with good intentions, but that through the years they had also been damaged by the traffic in the area. With the trees being so close to the street, the traffic, particularly semis and other large vehicles, have knocked branches off and done some damage to the trees through the years.
“We want to get the sidewalks into better shape,” he said, noting that some of that sidewalk work could still be done yet this year.