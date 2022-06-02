Iroquois County authorities announced that the death of a Hoopeston man while in custody at the Iroquois County Jail last month was drug related.
According to information from the Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum and Iroquois County Sheriff's Police an autopsy was completed May 12 in Champaign County on 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. of Hoopeston, who was found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail earlier that morning. Mr. Solis was in the process of being booked in to the jail on an outstanding Newton County, Indiana, arrest warrant at the time of his death.
Preliminary autopsy findings showed that there were no unidentified natural diseases present and no evidence of significant or internal trauma that caused Mr. Solis' death. Upon receipt of Mr. Solis' toxicology report, the forensic pathologist has ruled his cause of death to be "Acute Toxicity of Cocaine and Methamphetamine due to Cocaine and Methamphetamine Abuse."