The Sept. 11 meeting of the Crescent City town board was called to order at 6:58 p.m. by Mayor Mark Rabe. Cathy Christensen, clerk, took roll call with all trustees present: Chris Morrical, Kim Rabe, Joe Belott, Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen and Dennis Ritzma. Also present were Mary Carley, treasurer; Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer; and Jeff Hildenbrand, building inspector/permit issuer.
Johnson noted there wasn’t much to report. He had spread grindage at the dump to cut down on the dust, he cleared up around Storm pond, and he posted notes at some residences in regards to picking up brush. Johnson doesn’t mind picking up small piles of brush and trimmings, but he cannot pick up piles of whole trees which have been cut down or large bushes. When there is a lot of brush to pick up, it is the owner’s responsibility to get the pile to the dump. He also pulled weeds from around the bleachers at Heritage Park.
No one from ERH was present but a monthly report was sent over. The report noted: all required samples were collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports were submitted, equipment was serviced, the emergency generator was tested, the chlorine injector was cleaned, JULIE locate requests were responded to, hydrants were flushed, and a fitting was changed on the chlorine injector.
Mary Carley presented the village treasury report and the community center treasury report. It was noted on the village report there is still over $3,610 due on water bills. Due to the length of time a couple of these have been ongoing, liens have been recorded against two properties in the village. Additionally, two collection letters have been sent. Both treasury reports were approved.
Hildenbrand advised the board building permits in the ordinances need to be read and updated.
In new business, it was reported Johnson and Morrical took all the village’s old electronics to the recycling event in Watseka on Sept. 9. The fire department reminded Mayor Rabe flow tests need to be done when the hydrants are flushed. It was noted the pile of bricks at the Crescent-Iroquois High School demolition site are close to the city property line so Mayor Rabe has reached out to see about having them removed before winter (his concern was someone on a snowmobile hitting the pile).
Recent roadwork was delayed because of rain but the work was to be finished when the weather clears. Some discussion took place on the mailbox drop-box in front of the post office but before any decisions can be made, Rabe will speak with Brooke Odgers. A check was received from the Cissna Park Recreation Board for use of the baseball field and concession stand this past summer.
Kim Rabe said she had been at a recent event at the community center and she asked if the ceiling could be replaced/repaired. She said if people or groups were willing to rent it, the ceiling should be improved. Trick-or-treat hours were set for 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
A committee made up of some town board members had met and discussed increases in the water and garbage rates. As of now, the village makes absolutely no profit from the water rates. The village has done its best to insure residents have good water. It was decided to conduct a public meeting to explain the increases and the reasons for them. That meeting has tentatively been set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Crescent City Community Center; it is dependent upon the availability of the community center.
Bills were presented and approved for payment.
Residents are reminded the village has a Facebook page (Crescent City, IL 60928) where announcements are made and updated.
Motion to adjourn was at 8:41 p.m. The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at city hall.