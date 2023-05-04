Laughs, conversations, and even a few happy tears filled the Silo Pub and Eatery in Watseka May 3 as the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its annual banquet.
The Times-Republic presented the Citizen of the Year Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award. Recipients were Angie Potts for Citizen of the Year and Roland and Ardith Heuton for Lifetime Achievement.
The chamber presented the Professional Award and the Staff Achievement Award. Recipients were Crouse Canine for Professional Award and Mallory Redeker from IMH Hospice for the Staff Achievement Award.
The chamber also honored Executive Director Amanda Hibbs with the Chamber MPV Award for her dedication to the chamber and the community and in honor of her 10 years anniversary with the chamber.
The theme this year was Denim and Diamonds and attendees were encouraged to wear their denim and best bling to the event. More than 130 people were in attendance. Hibbs and board member Ashley Ward also made the special presentation to announce the chamber’s new website, which is at watsekachamber.org.
Angie Potts - Times-Republic Citizen of the Year
Advertising Executive Roberta Kempen read the nomination from Kim Rabe regarding Angie Potts. “This year’s honoree for Citizen of the Year is a hardworking single Mom,” Kempen said. “In addition to her full-time job at Iroquois Home Health, she’s also a troop leader for Girl Scout Troop 2529, which is the only Girl Scout troop in Iroquois County. Under her leadership membership has been increasing, but then again so are her duties.
“On March 12, 2022, she lost the love of her life – Adam Gordon. What did she do? She took all that grief and placed all that energy toward raising funds to provide fishing equipment for children in the local area. She manages that group as well. Fishing was one of Adam’s favorite pastimes.
“If we could each have one-tenth of her caring-for-others- attitude, what a wonderful place we would live in. Her daughter, Sophie, couldn't ask for a better role model.”
Potts was accompanied by daughter Sophie to then podium.
“This is well passed overwhelming for me,” she said. “First and foremost I need to thank my parents for instilling the goodness, the honesty, the kindness and love in me, almost to a fault at times. I spend the majority of my time taking care of others in so many capacities that I leave myself on the back burner at a very low simmer. You two have always been my rock and my foundation. Thank you. I couldn’t do it without you.
“Secondly, I want to thank those who see and appreciate the good I try to accomplish. I’m not always successful in my ideas, and I do have a ton of them sometimes, but all of my ideas start with helping someone else with their needs, desires and dreams. I think my family and friends probably groan every time I say ‘I have an idea’. They usually get roped into it some way, so yeah, they defintely groan.
“I’ve been dealt with my overly fair share of trials and tribulations over the last two decades, but the last year-and-half have changed me even more. Through all of it I decided to turn the negative into positive. Speed bumps are only temporary on this road. I often get asked ‘why do you do all that you do’? I laugh every time that question gets presented to me. ‘Why not?’ is usually my go-to response to that. As I look at my mini-me that stands next to me. She gets roped into everything. I cannot imagine being a kid growing up in such a hateful self -centered world that we live in today. I work very hard to teach Sophie and all of my Girl Scouts - seven towns now come to my troop - and really anyone else that will listen when I talk, that you can indeed change this world. It’s a huge impossible job for one person, though. It really only takes one person to start the ripple and we can only hope it catches on to others and turns into a tidal wave. Be the good in this world. Start the ripple.”
Roland and Ardith Heuton - Times-Republic Lifetime Achievement Award
Kempen read from the nomination form about Roland and Ardith Heuton, the Lifetime Achievement Award recipients.
“Thoughtful, kind and generous are just a few of the adjectives we use to describe our winners,” she said. “She started her career on April 20, 1957 and continued for the next 47 years until she retired in 2004. Holding numerous positions throughout her career, she focused on lending and compliance while mentoring many fellow employees along the way. She served as senior vice president, corporate secretary and was elected to the board of directors in 2002. She has actively participated in civic and charitable organizations, serving as past treasurer and chair of the survivorship American Cancer Society Relay for Life, in addition to serving on the church council and being past chairman of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church congregation in Crescent City, of which she is a member. Sugar Creek Symphony and Song has also benefitted from her participation as she served as member of the housing committee. The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce received guidance from her as well as she served two terms as president and was on the board of directors.
“In 1996 she received the Sam Walton Business Leader Award, sponsored by Walmart Foundation, recognizing those who are committed to customer service, respect for employees and involvement in the community. She has also assisted as a receptionist in the outpatient lab at Iroquois Memorial Hospital by greeting patients, answering the phone and helping with filing.
“He on the other hand, worked for many years at UARCO Business Forms, where became one of the most popular employees in the Watseka plant. His affable demeanor made fellow employees comfortable coming to him with questions and were always appreciative of his answers and help, which were generously given. He was such an essential member of his department that during his employment he was chosen Employee of the Year for all nine UARCO plants.
“Retirement didn’t find them lounging around at home - he nor her. Instead, he became the friendly fact that greets you at Iroquois Memorial Hospital. He makes you feel comfortable while you’re waiting as he directs visitors and patients where they need to go, alleviating stress with a warm smile, positive attitude and helpful personality.
“When he’s not at the hospital, you’ll find him at Watseka Warriors boys and girls basketball games. He’s always willing to help in any way, but usually you find him helping the opposing teams - that is to their locker rooms, and on their bench as well as serving as host to the game officials for that evening’s games. When tournament time rolls around, he’s even more valuable when the Watseka Warriors host tournaments with multiple teams coming in and going throughout the evening. Post season usually consists of three to four games in one night and one week. Watseka Holiday post tournament is five nights, which is between 15 and 20 games. The Watseka Athletic Department appreciates all the time and effort he provides for them.
“While he is on the floor helping the team, you’ll find his wife in the stands cheering from their season ticket seats, which are located in the middle section of the lower stands. The attend virtually every home game. When not at the Watseka Warriors basketball games, you’ll find them at the U of I volleyball games, where they also are season ticket holders.
“Together this duo was involved in various fundraising projects for Iroquois Memorial Hospital, including the helicopter pad project. Not only do they spend their time helping their community, they are also very devoted family members, friends and neighbors. They serve as an inspiration to us and others in the community and are always willing to lend a hand for a good cause.”
The Heutons said they were surprised and appreciative of the award.
Ardith said, “This has made me speechless and I know Roland is speechless. This is beyond anything we ever expected. I’ve come to the chamber, I’ve been involved with the chamber. Never, ever did we have this in the back of our minds.
She said she is proud to have worked at Iroquois Federal. “I’m very happy to have the opportunity,” she said. Roland, too, thanked the audience and said how honored they both were for the award.
Crouse Canine - WACC Professional Award
Chamber president Susan Wynn Bence introduced Derek Crouse, owner of Crouse Canine.
She said she has know Crouse for many years. Facing family hardships at a young age didn’t stop him from setting the bar high, she said.
He was a caregiver for his ailing mom until she passed away from cancer. “Derek put his life on hold for 18 years to care for his mom,” she said. “At the age of 36 he entered the workforce for the very first time.
“With entrepreneurial courage and determination he began his business Crouse Canine. Today, Derek works seven days a week, rarely taking time off. He racks up thousands of miles to pursue his dream. Derek is much more than a dog trainer. He works with families to measure, ensure and establish a positive environment for them and their dog. He has traveled all over the nation helping families, police departments and even the Secret Service. Derek’s work ethic is second to no one.
“Derek has a magical way with dogs. However, he’s no dog whisperer. As a matter of fact, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him whisper.”
She said he is “patient, kind and loving when it comes to the dogs and their families. Derek has a magical way with canines. His intuition is super natural.”
Crouse said he has brought people from 15 states to Iroquois County to work with their dogs. He said he has also been offered to go to several other countries to work with dogs.
“This is not about me,” he said.
He said two years ago during COVID-19 he started the business. “I ran with it,” he said.
He said most of the time when he works with police dogs he does it for free. When he works with families he said it can be rough going some times, but by the end of the sessions everyone is getting along and the dog is doing well.
“We’re changing people’s houses,” he said.
Crouse said he relates to other self-employed people. “You’re on your own. You’re doing your own social media, your own calling, and your own clientele. In between those long hours, I’m doing work.”
He said he wants to bring people from other countries to Iroquois County. “This is only going to grow,” he said. “It’s an education factor.”
Mallory Redeker — WACC Staff Achievement Award
Tom McCann talked about Mallory Redeker from IMH Hospice, who was presented with the WACC Staff Achievement Award.
Redeker is the hospice supervisor. “She makes it happen. You couldn’t do it without strong leadership,” he said. “Tom Maxwell said ‘servant leaders put people first’. Mallory certainly does that. She’s invested herself in her team so that her impact and influence can go far beyond her own sphere of influence.
“He also goes on to say ‘knowing that if people are valued, equipped and made to feel welcome, safe and relevant, they will engage at a high level meeting the greater performance. Being a servant leader is being a warrior for your people.
“I know we should start talking about the wonderful things that Mallory does for her patients, but as a leader she has invested herself in her team so her team then can go out and have a great influence.”
He said the team nominated her for the award. He read some of the nominations.
“He said one co-worker wrote ’I have worked with Mallory for at least nine-and-a-half years. She is the nurse who trained me, so I am so grateful to her for helping shape me into the nurse I am today’.
“‘Mallory literally is one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met let alone have the privilege to work with. Mallory is my supervisor. I have a great deal of respect for her as I know this can be a challenging position with a significant amount of responsibility. She always makes sure that the work is done in addition to helping with patient care when needed. There have been staffing changes over the last six weeks in hospice department and that has left us with some staffing issues and Mallory has picked up, she’s set an example, she’s gone above and beyond….we appreciate that.’”
Another co-worker wrote, “I’ve seen how dedicated Mallory is to her patients and her employees. She goes above and beyond to deliver excellent care to her patients while also being an excellent boss to her employees. She always makes sure we’re taken care of and ask if we need any help. She makes sure we take a break when we need it. She advocates for us. She’s truly deserving of this award and I’m very thankful to be working with her.”
Another co-work said that “Mallory’s leadership at IMH Hospice as indispensable maintaining team morale and focus for the COVID-19 pandemic.” McCann said that her department reflects who she is.
He said another co-worker said that “Mallory is able to work under pressure and is always able to manage a stressful situation.”
And another wrote, “Mallory has been a sunflower in my life. When things have gotten dark she stands up and lights up my day. She’s always willing to help and teach me anything she thinks I should know about. She’s not afraid to ask for help or give help if needed. She’s a great team leader and player. When her team is down and stressed she stands up and asks how can I help and she means it when she says that.”
McCann said, “The community benefits from leadership like this. She invests herself in her community through this hospital and hospice work through her team.”
Redeker said, “I just want to thank the chamber, IMH Hospice and hospital for this award and everything. I also want to thank my team for all the wonderful things you all said and all the hard work you guys do every single day. I’ve wanted to be a hospice nurse since I was 16. My mom was a nurse and we together took care of my grandma at home. She was on IMH Hospice. I decided then I wanted to be part of IMH Hospice. I went to nursing school. Worked as a staff nurse for years and then became the supervisor. I’ve been there about 12 years total. I love what I do. I love my staff, my patients, family members and community. Without the team I couldn’t do any of it though, so, this is to the hospice team.”
Amanda Hibbs - WACC Chamber MVP
The Watseka chamber board presented Amanda Hibbs with the Chamber MVP Award. She has worked as executive director for the chamber for the past 10 years.
The award was presented in honor of those 10 years and all the hard work she does for the chamber, the board and the community. The board said that they appreciate her hard work and all she does, that she is the Chamber MVP and that she deserves to be honored for that work.
Hibbs said, “Sometimes when you are a chamber director you kind of feel that you are that disposable person. You are the person that carries all the weight, all the good and all the bad. Trust me, I put out a lot of fires.
“I’m very honored to be the executive director after 10 years. I love what I do. Not every day is peaches and roses. I’m very honored to do my job. I love my job. I work with a different group of people probably every couple of years, so I just get used to doing my job and then there’s a whole new group of people and of course, they all want things done differently. So, I have to learn to adjust and adapt.
“If I tell you I’m going to do something, I usually do it. To me this means a lot. I don’t feel like the disposable employee. Thank you all. Congratulations to all tonight’s award winners and we hope to see you all next year.”