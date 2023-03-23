Chamber Awards Pic 3.JPG

Iroquois County's Times-Republic Director of Advertising Roberta Kempen (left) presents Bob Williams with the Times-Republic’s Lifetime Achievement Award May 4.

 Photo by Jordan Crook

The Times-Republic is seeking nominations for the Citizen of the Year Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Business Leadership/Professional Award and the Staff Achievement Award.

