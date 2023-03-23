The Times-Republic is seeking nominations for the Citizen of the Year Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Business Leadership/Professional Award and the Staff Achievement Award.
The deadline for nominations is April 14.
Nominations for the Times-Republic nominations can be sent to cwaters@intranix.com or mailed/delivered to the Times-Republic office at 1120 E. Walnut, Watseka, Illinois, 60970.
Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce nominations can be sent to the chamber at 110 S. Third St., Watseka, Illinois, 60970, fax 815-432-2762
The winners will be presented with the awards at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, which is May 3 at Silo Pub and Eatery in Watseka.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 stifled public gathering for two years, 2020 and 2021, and no banquet was conducted and no awards were presented.
The Citizen of the Year Award has been presented since 1982. The first recipient was Ted Horner.
Other winners include:
1983 — Joe Hines
1984 — RP Roberts
1985 — William Harper
1986 — Gertrude Segur and PJ McFall
1987 — Wesley and Theresa Clement
1988 — Martha Fox and Charlie Arie
1989 — Gloria Lynch and John Swan
1990 — Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Barkett, Kay Damler and John Dowling
1991 — Harold and Verna Drake, Bonnie Arie and Jim Sampson
1992 — Terry Acree and Ruth Lucht
1993 — Harold and Ruth Allen and Dr. Dominic Imburgia
1994 — Ted and Armie Spenn and Bill Long
1995 — Dr. John Martin
1996 — Marti Bramstedt
1997 — Dean Martin, Don Wene and Maggie Martin
1998 — Julie Clark and Nita Dubble
1999 — Kathy Orme
2000 — Anne Zumwalt
2001 — Liz Hamende
2002 — Jim Ward
2003 — Mary Lou Davis
2004 — Diann Peabody
2005 — Robynn Loiselle
2006 — Norm and Bev Owens
2007 — Jim and Carol Dexter
2008 — Iroquois County Residents
2009 — Rhonda Pence
2010 — Dick Arie
2011 — Jerry Gibbs
2012 — WACC ER Committee
2013 — Roger Dittrich
2014 — Sherry Johnson
2015 — Debra Liddell and Chuck Gomez
2016 — Hayden Schaumburg
2017 — Juanita Muller
2018 — Pastor Karl Gibbs
2019 — John Marshino
2020 —
2021 —
2022 — Barb King
The first Lifetime Achievement Award was in 1993 and went to to people: the Rev. Jerry Moe and Lois West.
Other winners include:
1994 — Bernice Clutteur and Bill Cheatum
1995 — the Rev. Hubert Lytle
1996 — Mary Bricker and Jim Jones
1997 — Pat Neal and Dr. Paul Clark
1998 — Jerry Jacoby and Neil Larimore
1999 — Dr. John Schlereth
2000 — Maxine Geiger
2001 — Bill Long
2002 — Bill Hari
2003 — Ralph Buswell
2004 — Clifford Bury
2005 — Marvin Perzee
2006 — Murray Schaumburg
2007 — Lou Ellen Strong
2008 — Charles Struble
2009 — Janet Wolfe
2010 — Jim Sampson
2011 — John Dowling
2012 — Te Horner
2013 — Alverda Voight
2014 — Joann Howard
2015 — Jack Swan
2016 — Martha Howe
2017 — Fred and Mary Bohlmann
2018 — Carol and Jim Dexter
2019 — Wayne Lehmann
2020 —
2021 —
2022 — Bob Williams
The first Business Leadership/Professional recipient was Chicago Steel Tape in 2002.
Other recipients of this award include:
2003 — Big R Stores
2004 — Iroquois County’s Times-Republic
2005 — Iroquois Paving Corporation
2006 — Quality Supermarket
2007 — Pence Oil Company
2008 — Watseka Fire Department
2009 — First Trust & Savings Bank
2010 — Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department
2011 — WGFA Radio
2012 — Superior Cleaners
2013 — ISAS
2014 — The Arc of Iroquois County
2015 — Watseka Community High School
2016 — City of Watseka
2017 — Watseka Elks Lodge #1791
2018 — Dr. Meena Purohit, Carle
2019 — Nichol’s Paint & Fab
2020 —
2021 —
2022 — Harbor House
Lonnie Dirks of Iroquois Memorial Hospital was the first WACC Staff Achievement Award winner in 2002.
Other recipients have been:
2003 — Elaine Hickman, Iroquois Insurance
2004 — Chuck Bohlmann, IMH
2005 — M’Liss Long, WGFA Radio
2006 — Carol Kunce, IMH
2007 — Darlene McGehee, Iroquois Insurance
2008 — Justin Kaiser, WGFA Radio
2009 — Watseka Public Library staff
2010 — Mike Ruble, WVLI, WIVR, WFAV Radio
2011 — Jennifer Thompson, IMH
2012 — IMH Hospice staff
2013 — William “Bill” Cooke, Sr., IMH
2014 — Julie Watts, Travel Discoveries
2015 — Scott Kingdon, Watseka Elks Lodge
2016 — Helen Gerber, Watseka Kiwanis Club
2017 — Mary Kay Lavicka, IMH
2018 — Susie Offill, Gilman Healthcare
2019 — Jake Quick, Dralle
2020 —
2021 —
2022 — Carla Waters, Iroquois County Times-Republic