Three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident in Ford County Aug. 26,
The accident occurred at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 26 on Illinois 115 at 1200 North Road in Ford County.
According to Illinois State Police District 21 reports, a preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2007 Volvo driven by Juanita A. Kesterson, 35, Melvin, was westbound on 1200 North Road approaching the intersection Illinois 115. A black 2016 Dodge driven by Stephen A. Bloomstrand, 65, Loda, was northbound on Illinois 115 at the intersection of 1200 North Road.
According to the report, Kesterson was allegedly operating an electronic communication device and failed to stop at the stop sign. Kesteron’s vehicle continued eastbound and struck Bloomstrand’s vehicle. Both vehicles left the roadway and overturned.
Both drivers and a passenger in the Kesterson vehicle, Joey A. Loveless, 36, of Melvin, were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no other information at this time. Charges are pending the investigation.
"The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," reads the release.