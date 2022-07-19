Iroquois County

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and Clifton Police arrested three people from Kankakee the morning of July 18.

According to police reports, police arrested 19-year-old Davon A. Hodges, as well as two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, all of Kankakee, following an investigation in to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours in Clifton and the Iroquois Mobile Estates mobile home park in rural Chebanse.

