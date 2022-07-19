Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police and Clifton Police arrested three people from Kankakee the morning of July 18.
According to police reports, police arrested 19-year-old Davon A. Hodges, as well as two male juveniles, ages 16 and 17, all of Kankakee, following an investigation in to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours in Clifton and the Iroquois Mobile Estates mobile home park in rural Chebanse.
The trio was also arrested in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the mobile home park early Monday morning. Hodges and both juveniles were taken in to custody without incident after fleeing on foot from the mobile home park and were transported to the Iroquois County Jail where they were charged with multiple counts of Burglary to Motor Vehicle (Class 2 Felony), Residential Burglary (Class 1 Felony), Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Firearm Ammunition (Class A Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony).
The three were in custody as of press time awaiting a court appearance.
Any residents of Clifton or Iroquois Mobile Estates who have home security video of the teens is asked to contact Iroquois County Detectives at (815) 432-6992.