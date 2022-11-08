The Pay It Forward Scholarship Fund has been established for the benefit of worthy student(s) who graduate from Covington, Attica, or Fountain Central High School, according to information from the community foundation.
The donor family values integrity and hard work. They hope this scholarship not only helps the recipient in further education, but also prepares him or her for serving others. The applicant(s) must be pursuing a field of study or career in the trades and technical education pathway. Trade schools come in a wide variety of forms - some may be a part of an associate degree program, and some are totally autonomous. A major thought behind the scholarship is that trade schools and technical education programs provide specialized education for trade-based careers that focus specifically on job-related skills and does not typically require an advanced degree (bachelor and/or associate degrees). Applicants for The Pay It Forward Scholarship must be pursuing a career trade such as aviation, machining, dental, electrical, welding, medical, plumbing, robotics, construction, and the like. This is not an exhaustive list; however, one of the key intentions of the scholarship is to provide an award to a student who is pursuing a career that is reflective of trade work. The scholarship award is in the amount of $10,000. Fifty percent ($5,000) will be awarded for a student in their first year of trade or technical school. An additional $5,000 will be provided for their second year.