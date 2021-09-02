A Martinton juvenile was taken to the hospital and then released after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train in Watseka Wednesday evening.
According to Watseka police reports, the accident happened at 6:35 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Walnut railroad crossing.
Police said the teen drove around the railroad crossing and the vehicle was struck by the train. Police said the teen will be cited for driving around the railroad crossing.
The road was closed for several hours, opening back up at 11:01 p.m. Traffic was directed around the accident during that time. Responding agencies included Watseka Fire Department, Watseka Police, Riverside EMS, and Illinois Department of Transportation.