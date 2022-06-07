News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at ngtalkofthetowns@gmail.com:

Watseka

Watseka Public Library held a summer reading kickoff event that included games, crafts, sidewalk art and snacks.

Gilman

Iroquois County Fair Queen Erin Anderson visited the Iroquois West FFA Petting Zoo.

Danville

A celebration was held on June 1 to honor Garfield Elementary School, which closed after this school year because of needed repairs and dwindling enrollment. Students will attend Liberty or Meade Park. Photos by Holly Vice

Trending Food Videos