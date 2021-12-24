A local business has made an equipment donation to the Watseka Fire Department.
Watseka Fire Chief Ken Baier explained how the donation came about.
Baier wrote, "About two years ago the Watseka Fire Department responded to a fire at T&D Metal. The fire was located in the ceiling above a grinder. The ceiling was covered in metal sheeting and was several feet off the floor. Due to the smoke and height of the ceiling it made it very hard to get the metal removed from around the fire and put it out.
"Shane Dittrich and his safety foreman Michael Yates noticed the difficulty we were having with getting the metal cut. We got the fire out and we were able to keep it confined to that area but it was very labor intensive and took some time. After it was all said and done T&D asked if there was anything we could use that would help with a situation like that if we were ever faced with it again. We told them a battery powered rotary saw would have been great. They told us to go ahead and get them some prices and they will buy one for the department. So some time went by and it was never purchased.
"After I took over as chief of the department, I spoke with Michael Yates at the Watseka Family Festival and he was quick to remind me that the offer was still on the table for the saw. Once he told me that, I wasted no time in getting him the price of a new saw. When the price was given to them they said get it as soon as you want and let us know. Fastenal was contacted and they had what we needed, and it was ordered.
"We are very appreciative of the donation we received from T&D Metal. The support they have showing is amazing and they are great people to work with. This rotary saw has a lot of used for a variety of situations that the fire department could face. As the fire chief I can't thank T&D Metal enough for the gracious donation to the Watseka Fire Department, and the citizens its covers and protects," Baier said.