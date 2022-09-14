Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver is reminding voters that the Illinois State Board of Elections has a feature on its public website. This tool has proven to be a great benefit to all Illinois residents, according to information from Suver’s office.
The tool is called “Are You Registered to Vote” and it allows individuals to answer that very question quickly and easily.
People can access the link through the Iroquois County website at: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections, then click on “Are You Registered to Vote?” It will bring up a box for you to enter in your name and zip code. people will then be asked to enter their house number and search for their street address. The polling place address will be displayed as well the districts you are eligible to vote on.
Should you have further questions regarding the access of this website or to check on whether you are a registered voter in Iroquois County, please do not hesitate to contact the County Clerk’s office at (815) 432-6960.