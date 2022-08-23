Iroquois County Clerk and Recorder Breein B. Suver has issued a notice to the elderly and handicapped for the Nov. 8 general election.
According to the notice, those who are not registered to vote, and wish to be, are asked to call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office. People may also register at the county clerk's office, Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, Illinois from 8:30 a.m.. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Additionally, people may register to vote on-line. The website address is: www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on the Paperless On-line Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois Driver’s License or an Illinois state issued identification card.
In order to be eligible to vote at the polls for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, the last day to register in the county clerk’s office or with deputy registrars is Oct. 11. The last day to register on-line is Oct. 23.
Electors may now apply to vote by mail either in the county clerk’s office or by phone at: (815) 432-6960. Also, you may visit the website at: www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections to print a Vote by Mail Application.
The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office before the Nov. 8 General Election is Nov. 7.
Handicapped and elderly voters may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them, by requesting a special application from the county clerk's office. Election judges will assist voters who have properly applied for "Curbside Voting". Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
For any information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, please call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.