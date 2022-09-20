Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver announced that petitions are available at local election officials’ offices for candidates who would like to circulate petitions for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. The first day to circulate petitions for the April election is Sept. 20, according to information provided.

Village and city candidates can pick up petitions at their local village and city clerk's office. Park, library and fire candidates can pick up petitions at their local district secretary's office. School boards, community colleges, and regional board of school trustees will also be elected at the April 4th Election. The dates for filing petitions in the office of the local election official are Dec. 12– 19.

Trending Food Videos