Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver announced that petitions are available at local election officials’ offices for candidates who would like to circulate petitions for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. The first day to circulate petitions for the April election is Sept. 20, according to information provided.
Village and city candidates can pick up petitions at their local village and city clerk's office. Park, library and fire candidates can pick up petitions at their local district secretary's office. School boards, community colleges, and regional board of school trustees will also be elected at the April 4th Election. The dates for filing petitions in the office of the local election official are Dec. 12– 19.
Petitions for Iroquois County school districts can be picked up at the local school offices, or you can contact the county clerk's office at the Administrative Center. School board member candidates will file their petitions in the office of the County Clerk. The hours for school board member candidates to file in the county clerk’s office are: Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The last day for filing is Monday, December 19, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
It is extremely important that prospective candidates learn about the qualifications and requirements for a particular office, gather enough valid signatures and correctly submit the necessary paperwork so they are not taken off the ballot. Many potential candidates are not always familiar with the process and make mistakes that jeopardize their candidacies. The candidate’s guide is available on the Illinois State Board of Elections website at: elections.il.gov.
Anyone who needs further information may contact the Iroquois County Clerk's Office staff at 815-432-6960.