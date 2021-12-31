Illinois State Police have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting of two police officers in Bradley was apprehended.
According to a statement from Illinois State Police "On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m., the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials confirm Darius D. Sullivan is in police custody. Arrangements are being made to transport Sullivan back to Kankakee County at this time.
ISP DCI Zone 3 is continuing to follow-up on all leads. ISP encourages the public to continue to contact us with any information on the whereabouts of Xandria A. Harris, 26-year-old female of Bradley, IL, or any information regarding this incident. You can call the ISP at 815-698-2315 or Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous. To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, there is no further information available."