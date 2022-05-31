Area youths will have the chance to enjoy a wide-variety of activities in June and July as the annual Summer in the Park starts back up June 13.
Deanna McIntyre, Summer in the Park Director, Deanna McIntyre recently spoke with the Times-Republic about plans for this year’s program.
McIntyre said the Summer in the Park program has been going on for a little over 30 years. McIntyre has served as director for about 15 years and was assistant director about five years before that.
She said the program is for kindergarten through junior high school students.
McIntyre said students can typically start volunteering to help out with the program when they enter eighth grade.
She said she has a staff of high school and college students who help present the program each year.
McIntyre said the program is a good way for students needing volunteer hours for programs like National Honor Society or for college applications to get their volunteer hours.
“We work it out so that those kids can get their volunteer hours,” she said.
McIntyre said high school and college students also have an opportunity to be a part of a paid staff that helps with the program.
“I choose wisely,” she said. “Usually kids who have grown up in the program and they’re usually wonderful mentors and National Honor Society candidates. It’s nice because it offers a lot of those high school kids their first job opportunity to be a staff leader for the younger kids. So they’re like mentors to them throughout the duration of the program.”
McIntyre said Summer in the Park will take place from June 13 to July 8 in Onarga’s Durham Park Monday through Friday 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Asked about average participation in the program, McIntyre said it ranges from about 100 to 130 kids each year, with week-to-week participation varying depending on family vacation plans.
“We have a lot of kids,” she said.
McIntyre said Summer in the Park is a free program.
“Everything we do is free to the kids,” she said. “We run on donations from the community and grant money that we receive.”
McIntyre said the number and variety of programs they are able to provide each year are based on the donations and grants they receive.
“People have been pretty generous so we’ve had some really packed-full summers,” she said.
She said area communities, churches, private donors and businesses have been very supportive of the program.
“The community is so amazing to be so supportive of the program,” McIntyre said.
McIntyre appreciates the program because it offers kids something to do during the summer.
“It gives them the opportunity to see their friends,” she said. “We offer a wide-range of entertainment.”
McIntyre said many of the kids who take part in the program come from families who can’t afford to take vacations.
“So this is a free program that offers these kids many opportunities,” she said. “There’s for something for kids of all ages. It’s free and it gives the kids something to do. It helps them stay out of trouble. Burn some energy. Get some fresh air. They’re not sitting at home on their devices playing games on the TV. They’re out running around like we did when we were growing up. That’s just something that I think is very important for kids.”
Registration forms for the program were sent home with area students from school, but extra registration forms can be picked up at the post office in Gilman and Onarga. Walk-ins are also welcome.
McIntyre detailed some of the plans for this year’s Summer in the Park activities.
One of the features of this year’s program will be Mad Dog Inflatables.
McIntyre said Mad Dog Inflatables is a local company that will bring inflatables out to Durham Park in Onarga for the Summer in the Park program.
McIntyre said the University of Illinois Extension Office will also be taking part in the program this year.
She said they will be coming on Thursdays to present educational activities centered on subjects such as dairy and electricity.
McIntyre said there will be several food vendors who will be a part of the program this summer: Monster Grilled Cheese, Beck’s Taffy and Concession, Crowridge Farm Ice Cream and possibly more.
She said youths will take a walking field trip to the Onarga Theatre to see a movie.
McIntyre said Jenni McTaggart with Juvenile Justice Council for Tip the Scale will be presenting some activities in the park.
She said they also generally take at least one field each year where they charter a bus and visit locations like the Sky Zone in Schererville, Ind. or Hero City in Bradley.
“Depending on our grant, if we can afford to do a field trip, we always take at least one,” she said.
The Village of Onarga also provides the program with coupons for the Onarga Swimming Pool.
McIntyre said she will draw a name to receive a coupon or give a coupon out for kind acts each day of the program.
She said this gives students whose families may not be able to afford to take them to the pool often a chance to enjoy the pool.
Summer in the Park participants also take part in the Onarga Fourth of July Parade each year.
“We have a float. We make a banner. We’re in the Fourth of July Parade every year,” she said. “We usually have a float-full.”
The tentative schedule for this year’s Summer in the Park activities is listed below. The schedule may change due to inclement weather or scheduling conflicts.