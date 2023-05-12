Almost 100 people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka for Love Is In the Air.
The May 7 event was the spring concert from Sugar Creek Opera and featured Reuben Lillie and Megan Brunning singing selections from operas and musicals.
Almost 100 people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka for Love Is In the Air.
The May 7 event was the spring concert from Sugar Creek Opera and featured Reuben Lillie and Megan Brunning singing selections from operas and musicals.
Opera General Director Helen Todd welcomed everyone to the evening event.
“We are so glad you chose to spend this evening with Sugar Creek Opera,” she said. “It has been a little bit since we have sen you and we are happy to be back with the concert after the long wait of the pandemic.
“And what better way to celebrate than with two of our favorite singers, Reuben Lillie and Megan Brunnning.
“Reuben Lille is well known to Sugar Creek Opera audiences with multiple performances with us including Papageno in The Magic Flute. Reuben is an Olive Nazarene University graduate and frequently sings in Chicago with different companies.
“Megan Brunning was also in The Magic Flute as Queen of the Night and has returned to the States after singing Queen of the Night in Germany,” Todd said noting that Brunning had also recently completed a Metropolitan Opera Guild education tour.
Todd also introduced Casey Robards who was the accompanist and conductor for the evening. Barbara Hedlund was also introduced along with the string quartet she assembled to accompany the singers.
The first selection performed was from Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide called “Oh, Happy We”.
“I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady was the next performance, followed by “Til There Was You” from The Music Man.
Selection from West Side Story included “Tonight”, “Maria” and “I Feel Pretty”. The audience was also treated to “If I Loved You” from Carousel, “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” from Annie Get Your Gun”, and a string quartet version of “Villia!” from The Merry Widow.
“As we segue into opera, I am reminded of all the wonderful opera productions that Sugar Creek Opera has performed in the past, The Magic Flute, The Grapes of Wrath, Little Women, Barber of Seville, La Boheme, and Madame Butterfly just to name a few.
“We could not have done any of those wonderful operas without the community support and we thank you. We hope the future holds and opportunity to bring a full opera production to you again,” she said.
“Lucia” from the opera Lucia di Lammermoor was performed first. “Meditation” from Massenet’s opera Thais was next, followed by “Tosca” from the opera Tosca.
“When Sugar Creek Opera performed its first opera in 2003 we chose La Boheme by Puccini because the story was about young bohemians in Paris just trying to make a living and fall in love,” she said. “The music of La Boheme is beyond perfection.”
The string quartet played “Musetta’s Waltz” and then the singers performed the final act one duet between Mimi and Rudolfo as they fall in love.
“Enjoy these last two selections this evening from La Boheme,” Todd said. “I hope that you have truly let Love in the Air tonight.”
Fore more about the opera, go to sugarcreekopera.com.
