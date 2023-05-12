Opera

Sugar Creek Opera General Director Helen Todd introduces one of the songs performed at the May 7 Love Is In The Air concert. A string quartet and pianist accompanied performers Megan Brunning and Reuben Lillie.

 Photo by Carla Waters

Almost 100 people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka for Love Is In the Air.

The May 7 event was the spring concert from Sugar Creek Opera and featured Reuben Lillie and Megan Brunning singing selections from operas and musicals.

