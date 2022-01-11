TR-Students of Month Oct-Nov-Dec.jpg

Pictured are those chosen as Students of the Month at Crescent City Grade School. From left to right are: Quinn Butzow and CJ Fregoso, honored students for October; Avery Rippe and Emma Klopp, those chosen in November; and Ava Grabow and Alayna Mathews, who were chosen for December.

Each month, teachers at Crescent City Grade School select students based on the effort they put into their school studies, is of high character, shows self-control and responsibility, models good behavior, has good attendance, displays a positive attitude, and exhibits leadership as a Student of the Month. Two students are chosen: one from grades K-4, and another from grades 5-8.

For October, the honored students were Quinn Butzow, third grade, and Emma Klopp, sixth grade. November's honored students were Avery Rippe, kindergarten, and CJ Fregoso, fifth grade. Students chosen for December were Ava Grabow, second grade, and Alayna Mathews, fifth grade. These students were recognized during a student assembly before school on Jan. 7.

Due to the generosity of Country Financial agent Tim Santefort, each student received a bookbag which included a water bottle, a gift card to Steak 'n Shake, and candy. Additionally, Monical's donated personal pizzas to each Student of the Month.

