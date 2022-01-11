Each month, teachers at Crescent City Grade School select students based on the effort they put into their school studies, is of high character, shows self-control and responsibility, models good behavior, has good attendance, displays a positive attitude, and exhibits leadership as a Student of the Month. Two students are chosen: one from grades K-4, and another from grades 5-8.
For October, the honored students were Quinn Butzow, third grade, and Emma Klopp, sixth grade. November's honored students were Avery Rippe, kindergarten, and CJ Fregoso, fifth grade. Students chosen for December were Ava Grabow, second grade, and Alayna Mathews, fifth grade. These students were recognized during a student assembly before school on Jan. 7.
Due to the generosity of Country Financial agent Tim Santefort, each student received a bookbag which included a water bottle, a gift card to Steak 'n Shake, and candy. Additionally, Monical's donated personal pizzas to each Student of the Month.