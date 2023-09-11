A Stockland man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sept. 9.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies investigated the accident at 11:40 p.m. on 2850 East near 1132 North in rural Stockland.
According to the report, a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Travis Wood, 36, was southbound on 2850 E near 1132 N when for unknown reasons Wood’s vehicle left then roadway. The vehicle entered the west ditch and traveled for approximately 296 feet before it began to skid across the roadway into the east ditch.
Wood’s vehicle struck a ditch embankment causing the vehicle to roll approximately 2 1/2 times and came to rest on the vehicle’s roof in a standing cornfield.
A passenger in the vehicle as transported to Irtoqusi Memoria. Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
Iroquois County Coroner’s Office representatives arrived on scene and pronounced Wood deceased.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Stockland Fire Department and Milford Fire EMs.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.