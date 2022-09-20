As part of celebrating Founders' Day in Woodworth, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church invited the Iroquois County Genealogical Society to be a part by presenting a cemetery walk. Due to the inclement weather, the presentations of some of those buried in the church cemetery took place in the school gym.
Mary Buhr, of the ICGS, gave the welcome and an early history of the church.
Jerry Moore began the program by giving a biography of James Woodworth, who was born in Indiana. He had an older sister and two younger brothers. A few years after the Civil War, 1869, Woodworth came to Ash Grove where he served as a school teacher one year. In 1870 he moved into Milford – what is now known as Old Town – and started up a business. He married in December, 1871, and they had four children. Woodworth's wife was very business oriented plus she was noted for giving great advice and offering consolation when needed.
From October 1871 through November 1894, Woodworth served as postmaster. In 1876, as patrons were so grateful for the services he provided, they decided they wanted to name the town after him. In 1879 he purchased 700 acres of land to raise livestock. In 1884 he decided to leave his position at the post office. Following a divorce, Woodworth remarried in 1904. In 1906 he sent his wife shopping, all the kids were gone, and he hung himself.
Karen Borgers talked about her great-grandmother Marga Adelheid Masemann Bohlmann. She was married to Johan Heinrich Bohlmann in the early 1860's and had two sons: Johan, born in 1863, and Dietrich, born in 1866. In 1868, the family of four came to America, arriving in New York Harbor on April 6. They continued west, settling near Chicago, and in 1869 the couple had twin sons: Heinrich and Gerhart (who lived only a short time).
Eventually she arrived in Ash Grove where she helped a widower raise his two sons. After the death of one of his sons, the Bohlmann boys were adopted but they were allowed to keep their surname. After she died in 1890 she was buried in St. Paul's Cemetery. Her headstone was difficult to read and didn't include the Bohlmann name. So her cousins, who still meet annually, met with the cemetery board and received permission to erect a new headstone. This was done in 2017 and the new headstone included the names of her four sons.
Shirley Schleef shared the story of Margaretha Sophie Meyer who was born in 1855. The family traveled to the US, enduring a horrific voyage. Once in the US, they ended up on a farm located south of Crescent City. When she died at the age of 75, she had 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jim Sorensen told of his great-grandparents, Theodore and Elizabethe Tobeck Sorensen. Elizabethe died in 1904 and Theodore died in 1905, leaving behind 10 children. According to the 1910 census, one girl was adopted and went to Minnesota, the other girl married a Popham, and the boys were taken in by various families.
Diane VanHoveln talked about Friedrich Schleef. Both he and his wife, Carmelita, were born in Germany. They and their eight children came to the United States in 1886. They purchased their farm in the Woodworth area for $40 per acre. They had two more children born in the Midwest. Several of the children remained in the area and are buried here, with some of them moving away and buried in other states.
Dee Eckersley talked about Harm Hofeling and Lena Hofeling. Harm was born in Turkey and came to the US in October, 1836, at the age of 22. Lena was born Jan. 18, 1868 and she died Sept. 24,1909. Harm's first wife was Jewish and she died in 1881, he then remarried in 1882. Harm farmed most of his life and died on Sept. 24, 1899 at the age of 66.
Glenn Luecke talked about Heinrich Rehborg and his wife, Dorothea. Heinrich was born March 4, 1844 and died Jan. 18, 1902; Dorothea was born April 28, 1850, and died June 9, 1927. Fred and Sophie Luecke had seven children. He had spent a couple years in Iroquois County, left and then returned in 1897, establishing a farm three miles south of Woodworth. Luecke gave a very detailed history of many of the ancestors of the families.
Yvonne Doggett shared the story of Casper Brutlag, who was born Sept. 3, 1836 and died April 17, 1917. His wife, Maria, was born Sept. 26, 1837 and died Oct. 24, 1921. The first Brutlag buried in St. Paul's Cemetery had the name spelled as “Brutlach” and another spelling was “Brutlacht.” It is unclear as to why the spelling of the name changed. According to her calculations, six generations of the Brutlag family are buried at St. Paul's.
Casper and Maria were married in 1861 and had 11 children – the oldest four were born in Germany, the next was born in Eagle Lake, IL, and the others were born in the Woodworth area. Casper moved his family to Ash Grove Township in 1874 and that is where they spent the rest of their lives. She shared how the Brutlag family was responsible for the Woodworth-style fish fry, which was a very popular event.
Dee Schippert talked about Sophie Redeker, who was born Sept. 3, 1846 and died Feb. 5, 1929. Her husband, Philipp Redeker's story was told by Toby Schippert. Philipp was born Sept. 3, 1946 and died Feb. 5, 1929.
Cheryl Bohlmann told of Walter Leiding, who was born Oct. 3, 1885. He died in Germany on March 6, 1919. Walter was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Leiding, of near Woodworth, and his services took place in Woodworth in April of 1919.
Carol Lehmann spoke of Johan Friederich Hartman who was born Feb. 18, 1855 and died July 26, 1927. His wife,. Christina, was born June 21, 1859 and died Dec. 14, 1944.
Kenny Redeker talked about Dietrich Hopmann, who was born April 27, 1877, and died Sept. 18, 1940. His marriage to Marie took place in St. Paul's Lutheran Church in 1901. The couple's second son, Arthur, was born in January, 1905, and Marie died just a couple weeks later of severe hemorrhaging. Arthur also died later that year.
In 1908, Dietrich remarried – he and his wife Mary were married in St. Paul's and they had four daughters. Their daughter, Eileen, wrote of her experience when she was riding in a type of horse-pulled carriage. That article was published in the Cissna Park newspaper and was read to the audience by Arliss Seggebruch.
Jody Munsterman began by sharing childhood memories. Dietrich Heinrich Boyer, whose wife was Margareta Anna, were Munsterman's maternal great-grandparents. Dietrich was born May 27, 1859 and died May 23, 1941; Margareta was born Feb. 2, 1867, and died May 29, 1955. Dietrich's father, Freiderich, became ill while dancing and soon after died. Before he passed, he called his sons to him (Dietrich was about 3-1/2 and his brother about 8) and told them, “Do not dance.” She also shared Dietrich's school and life experiences. He and Margareta were married in April 1888.
Upcoming ICGS activities include participating in Harvest Daze, which kicks off Sept. 30 and takes place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. On St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2023, the ICGS will host an all-day celebration of Ireland. A guest speaker, familiar with Irish lands and customs, will be present. The day will feature Irish-themed food, door prizes, family history, plus books for sale.