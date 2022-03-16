A St. Anne woman was killed and a Milford man was airlifted from the scene of an early morning accident March 16.
According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police District 21 the accident occurred at 5:28 a.m. March 16 at the US Route 45/52 at intersection with County Road 8000S, Kankakee County.
A 2009 Silver Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Debora R. Singleton, 71, St. Anne, was westbound on 8000 S Road approaching the intersection with US Route 45/52. A 2006 Green Ford Escape driven by Michael L. Parsons, 36, Milford, was traveling northbound on US Route 45/52. Police say the Singleton vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Parsons vehicle in the intersection. Debora Singleton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Parsons was transported via Life Flight helicopter to a regional area hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was closed, and traffic was rerouted for approximately two hours due to the crash investigation. There is no further information available.