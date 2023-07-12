A speed radar unit recently purchased by Watseka Police Department will be used throughout the community to monitor speeding.
Chief Jeremy Douglas July 11 said, “We ordered it about two months ago and we just got it. We’re using it to concentrate our patrol units with complaints pertaining to speeders. With this radar unit, it will gather the speed of the vehicles.”
He said the information the unit gathers will be downloaded to a computer in the police department and then officers can use the data to determine where problem areas are.
“It will put it on a graph or display where we’ll be able to see what during what hours the amount of traffic there is, the highs and lows of the average speed, the top speed, the low speed, how many cars go through are area at a specific time of day. We can analyze that data to be able to focus our patrol efforts more specifically on certain times of the day.”
Douglas said the department gets calls frequently about speeders in different areas around the city and when an officer is stationed in that area the speeding doesn’t happen.
“We get complaints all the time ‘oh, I’ve got speeders going up and down my street’. We go ahead and act upon that and send our patrol units down there and we run radar, we don’t get anything.”
He said when people call in a complaint he will ask when the speeding is happening and he is and he’s told different times of day. “This radar unit will be able to gather that information for us and once we have it downloaded and we can analyze it we’ll be able to have it right in front of us to see what the actual numbers show.
Douglas said sometimes what people perceive the speed to be is not what it actually is. “People will believe someone is speeding and they don’t realize how fast 30 or 35 miles per hour is. They will assume they somebody is going 50 or 55. They may be going 40, maybe going five or 10 miles over the speed limit but they are not going as fast as what people project it to be.
“This (unit) will be able to give us a scientific basis to be able to provide people so we can say ‘hey, this is what’s going on’.”
He said recently there had been some complaints about stop sign violations at a particular location in the city. All officers, including the chief and deputy chief, were required to sit at that location for 30 minutes a shift.
“Every shift at various times during that shift (an officer) was required to sit for a 15 minute increment twice a day, so for 30 minutes, and sit down there and watch that intersection for stop sign violations. We did that for two weeks. We gathered all that information, and if you saw a violator obviously you made a traffic stop. At the end of that two week period, I think we only came up with three violators in that entire time.”
Douglas said radar unit will be able to be placed in such areas which will free up officers to do other things. The unit can gather the information and officers can then see where the problem areas are in the community.
The unit has solar panels to automatically charge the battery, but it can be charged manually if it needs to be.
He said it will probably be moved to a different location every five to seven days, at least to begin with.
Douglas said, too, there has been discussion about purchasing a second unit. “If we find that we’re getting some success out of it and it’s serving the purpose we want we might consider purchasing a second unit,” he said.