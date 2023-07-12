Radar

Photo by Carla Waters

A speed radar unit purchased for the Watseka Police Department will flash blue and red lights when a person is driving over the speed limit.

A speed radar unit recently purchased by Watseka Police Department will be used throughout the community to monitor speeding.

Chief Jeremy Douglas July 11 said, “We ordered it about two months ago and we just got it. We’re using it to concentrate our patrol units with complaints pertaining to speeders. With this radar unit, it will gather the speed of the vehicles.”

