Seeds

Saving seeds from your garden has many benefits. Photo: Pixabay.

As gardeners dream of spring and flip through catalogs looking for the best seeds, it makes you wonder where they come from. Sure, seeds come from the fruit of a plant, but how does it happen? A good challenge for any gardener is to learn how to harvest and save seed.

If you find the perfect tasting tomato, harvesting and saving the seed will ensure you can have that tomato again next season. The seed stores the genetic information for a new plant. With a bit of practice and patience, you can have the seeds of your favorite vegetables ready for next year’s garden.

