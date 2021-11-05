NEWTON COUNTY, INDIANA — The South Newton School Corporation has filed a lawsuit against an Indianapolis law firm seeking restitution for damages resulting from alleged inaccurate or incomplete legal advice.
SNSC Superintendent Casey Hall released a statement Oct. 29 to school staff regarding the lawsuit, sharing details of grievances the district is placing against the law firm.
According to the release, Lewis & Kappes advised SNCS on policies regarding accepting tuition-free out-of-state students.
As a part of its consultation, the law firm allegedly advised the corporation on the inclusion of students who resided in Illinois in the average daily membership (ADM) calculation, which is submitted to the Indiana Department of Education. This calculation is used to determine, among other things, the amount of tuition support a school receives from the state government.
“Following the advice of Lewis & Kappes, the district engaged in a practice which was not in keeping with the Indiana State Board of Accounts’ policy on ADM,” Hall explained in his statement. “The district has since changed these practices and are seeking damages from Lewis & Kappes to cover costs in correcting the issue.”
As reported in January 2021, the Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) required a reimbursement of funds allotted to SNSC due to misrepresentation of student residency. The sum of the reimbursement came to $751,907.53, in the initial report from the SBOA.
The corporation began allowing out-of-state students to attend without requiring transfer tuition, reporting them as having Newton County residency. This allowed the students to be reported as “Resident Enrollments” in reports to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), which in turn granted the school corporation increased tuition support based on the reported attendance.
According to the lawsuit filed against Lewis & Kappes, this action was taken in accordance with the consultation of the law firm, which stated in a letter to former school superintendent Todd Rudnick that a school corporation receiving out-of-state students, such as South Newton, “can waive the payment of a calculated transfer tuition,” and that the out-of-state “students meet the base requirements for tuition-free admission and counting for ADM purposes if [the school corporation’s] board agrees to tuition-free enrollment.”
This goes directly against Indiana law, according to guidance provided by the IDOE on Education § 20-26-11-6. Issued on Sep. 12, 2011, prior to the advice given to the school corporation by Lewis & Kappes, the guidance indicated that while “[s]chool corporations may accept students who do not have legal settlement in Indiana,” such “[s]tudents cannot be counted for ADM” purposes.
The suit alleges that Lewis & Kappes committed legal malpractice and a breach of fiduciary duty by not informing the corporation of the legal ramifications of reporting out-of-state students as residing in-state for tuition purposes.
According to the suit, the law firm continued to maintain its advice to the school corporation regarding the inclusion of out-of-state students in ADM calculations, even while the corporation was being investigated by the SBOA for its alleged wrongful inclusion of said students in its tuition calculations.
Within the bounds of the first charge, the suit claims that SNSC has suffered damages as a result of the alleged breach of duties by Lewis & Kappes. These damages include, but are not limited to: damages and/or penalties the state may seek from SNSC, attorneys’ fees incurred in responding to the IDOE and the state in the initial investigation, attorneys’ fees incurred in collateral litigation with the state (or others), and reputational harm.
As a result of these claims, SNSC is seeking restitution from Lewis & Kappes for an amount to be determined at trial, including its attorneys’ fees, legal costs and expenses, plus prejudgment interest, post-judgment interest, and an order of disgorgement, requiring the law firm to give up property earned through its alleged wrongful conduct with the corporation.