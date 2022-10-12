A South Carolina man was charged several drug charges after a report of a reckless driver was investigated in Watseks.
Pete Gorman, 30, North August, South Carolina, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, driving under the influence of drugs, DUI and driving while license suspended.
According to Watseka Police reports, police received call call at 2:21 p.m. Oct. 11 of a reckless driver who was eastbound on U.S. 24.
The vehicle was located a short time later in a private parking lot. Officers made contact with the person, later identified as Gorman, and he eventually was placed into custody for suspected DUI.
Officers conducted a search incident to arrest of the person and located an opaque orange container containing multiple prescription narcotics. Police also located $12,922 in currency in Gorman’s pocket. That money was seized as well.
Gorman ws taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later was released.