Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott Anderson had not even been on the job a week when he was out assessing the after effects of a storm over the weekend.

Anderson said Aug. 8, “I’ve not uncovered any kind of damage, per se. There was a little bit that I found of housing areas that were flooded in Cissna Park along Fourth Street and by the elevator. There were some that reached the foundations of some houses. I have not heard any reports of water inside structures. I have not had anyone come to me and report anything like that.