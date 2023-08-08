Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott Anderson had not even been on the job a week when he was out assessing the after effects of a storm over the weekend.
Anderson said Aug. 8, “I’ve not uncovered any kind of damage, per se. There was a little bit that I found of housing areas that were flooded in Cissna Park along Fourth Street and by the elevator. There were some that reached the foundations of some houses. I have not heard any reports of water inside structures. I have not had anyone come to me and report anything like that.
“I was out from Loda to Cissna Park to Milford, up into Woodland, paying attention to the water flows and how they’ve been progressing through, how they receded and then they came back up again after the rain that we had Sunday night into Monday. Down around the Buckley area they had another two-and-a-half inches of rain that fell Sunday night into Monday.”
Anderson said before that, on Aug. 5 during the day, some areas of the county reported more than six inches of rain falling. He said that was mostly in the southwest area of the county.
One Aug. 7 Route 45 was closed because of flooding by Illinois Department of Transportation. Anderson said it was closed between 1000 and 1100 Road, though by Aug. 8 it was back open.
“It was definitely running from east to west on the road and it deep enough it was going to cause a problem. Water on pavement signs were placed by IDOT.
“The Milford viaduct flooded. There was a car that had got stuck in the flood waters in the Milford viaduct. Milford Fire Department was contacted. They performed a rescue of the occupants of the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle remained until the flood waters went down at which time it was towed out.”
Anderson started in this EMA position Aug. 1.
“I appreciate the county board’s faith in me, offering me the position that I’ve accepted. I look forward to serving the residents of Iroquois County,” he said, “with my experience and my knowledge and my contacts within the county. I have a lot of the fire chiefs and the like already reaching out to me offering their assistance.
“We are going to be working very hard with the hazard mitigation plan that needs to be put back into place. We’ve already received a grant so we can have a company come in and actually form the plan along with input. I need to start working with all of the department heads, all of the mayors, all the managers, any of the agencies within the county, we’ve got to start sitting down and having meetings and putting this together. It’s not going to be an overnight process by any stretch. It’s going to take several months to get this going but I plan on getting that going as soon as possible.”
He said the importance of the plan is for it to be on file with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “It makes the county eligible for mitigation grants,” he said. “We need to have that in place in order to qualify for a majority of them that are out there. We do not currently have one on file and we need to update that so we can make sure it is on file.”