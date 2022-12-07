The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization continues its efforts to make sure all children in Iroquois County have a bed to sleep in.
Wayne Lehmann, chapter president, spoke to the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club Dec. 5 about the work of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The club presented Lehmann with a $500 donation.
“Our motto says it all. No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” he said. “Our purpose is to identify children between the ages of 3 and 17 who do not have a bed to sleep in and then we deliver them a new bed.
“That means the bed frame, mattress, pillow, bedding, the whole set,” he said. “When we show up they have nowhere to sleep and then the next thing you know they have a place to take a nap or do acrobatics or whatever kids do on beds. Once we leave it’s up to them.”
The chapter is fast approaching its year anniversary, which will be next month.
So far, the group has delivered 30 beds, with more set to be delivered in the coming days.
There are around 65 people who volunteer in a variety of ways. He said they can work on build days, which is when the group takes the raw lumber and then make it into bed frames. Other volunteers delivering the beds and getting them set up in the child’s house.
Each bed costs about $250, though Lehmann said it also depends on what donations the organization receives.
He said the organization receives referrals online. People can go to shpbeds.org and apply for a bed. “The only criteria we have is that they are between 3 and 17 and that they don’t have a bed,” he said. “We don’t go in to how much money they make or anything like that.”
Lehmann said the service area is all of Iroquois County and the northern part of Vermilion County. There are other chapters in the state. The next closest one is in Kankakee County.
The group has several beds in inventory at the moment, he said.
He said all of the components to the bed and bedding are new. They do not accept donations of beds. All of the beds they distribute are made by the group.
When asked about the need, Lehmann said many people would be surprised at the need.
Donations can be sent to the organization through the website at https://shpbeds.org/chapter/il-watseka/