Three

Jamie Bakken, president of the Iroquois County Republican Women's Club, stands with Illinois State Rep. Tom Bennett, and Wayne Lehmann, chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The two men were guests of the club Dec. 5.

 Photo by Carla Waters

The Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization continues its efforts to make sure all children in Iroquois County have a bed to sleep in.

Wayne Lehmann, chapter president, spoke to the Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club Dec. 5 about the work of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Tags

Trending Food Videos