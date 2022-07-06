Six area contestants will vie for the title of the 2022 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen July 19.
Erin Anderson of Rankin was named the 2021 Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Todd and Sara Anderson. She graduated from Danville Area Community College with an associates degree and will be attending Purdue University in Lafayette pursuing her career in Agriculture Communication. Competition for the new title begins at 7 pm in the grandstand at the fairgrounds north of Crescent City.
According to information provided, contestants include:
Nicole Gotter, 18, Watseka, the daughter of Brenda Jessie and Darren Gotter. She is a 2022 graduate of Watseka High School. She will be attending Lake Land College this fall majoring in Agriculture Education.
Jordin Lucht, 19, Milford, the daughter of Anthony and Danielle Lucht. She is a 2021 graduate of Milford High School. She is attending Kankakee Community College majoring in Nursing.
Cassie Peters, 21, Crescent City, the daughter of Gary Peters and Julie Lange. She is a 2019 graduate of Watseka Community High School. She will be a senior at Southern Illinois University majoring in Agriculture Education.
Destiny Thomas, 18, Danforth, the daughter of Jason and Karlie Brown. She is a 2022 graduate of Iroquois West High School. She will be attending the University of Illinois majoring in Animal Science.
Emma Hansen, 19, Milford, the daughter of Rebecca and Earl Hansen. She is a 2020 graduate of Milford High School. She is currently attending Illinois State University majoring in Sociology.
Jakki Mowrey, 20, Milford, the daughter of Jon and Tracy Mowrey. She is a 2020 graduate of Milford High School. She will be a junior at Illinois State University majoring in Sociology.