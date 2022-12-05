The newly-elected Iroquois County Board members took the oath of office Dec. 5.
This was a year when all seats on the board were up for election. The next time that will happen is 2033.
The board members took part in the reorganization of the board, which was first led by Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver, who administered the oath of office to the group.
Near the start of the meeting a credentials committee had to be appointed by the clerk to inspect the certificates of election and the oaths of the newly-elected county board members. That committee was Chad McGinnis, who was the chairman of the committee, Barb Offill, Mitchell Bence and Donna Crow. Suver said she selected one member from each of the four districts.
McGinnis read the minutes of that committee, which said that they approved the oaths and certificates of election.
Suver then administered the oath for the new members. Members Michale McTaggart and John Zumwalt were absent.
The lottery to determine terms was then conducted, with each member selected a ball from a container. The balls had either a 2 or a 4 on them.
“There are 16 seats on the county board. Each seat will have a series of terms that equal 10 years. The terms must be staggered so that not all county board members are up for re-election at the same time and those 10 year terms will have to last until 2033,” Suver said.
She said there will be eight seats that have a series of terms the are 2 years, 4 years and 4 years. Eight seats will have a series of terms that are 4 years, 4 years and 2 years.
District 1 was the first group of members to draw. Those results are: Chad McGinnis - 2, Michael McTaggart - 4, Lyle Behrends, 2, Paul Ducat, 4.
District 2 results are: Jed Whitlow, 2, Barb Offill, 4, Steve Huse, 4, and John Shure, 2.
District 3 results are: Donna Crow - 4, Charles Alt, 4, Paul Bowers, 2, Raymond Williams, 2.
District 4 results are: Doug Geiger, 4, Scott Watts, 2, John Zumwalt, 2, and Mitchell Bence, 4.
Nominations were then accepted for the county board chairman position. John Shure and Paul Ducat were nominated and Shure retained that position by vote of 10-4.
Shure then took over conducting the meeting.
Nominations for vice chairman were next, with Lyle Behrends and Paul Ducat being nominated. Ducat was elected by a vote of 12-2.
The board also approved a motion to set bonds for newly-elected county officials. Those include: $1,000 for sheriff, $2,500 for collector, $25,000 for treasurer, $5,000 for clerk and $1,000 for record.
Shure distributed paperwork with the county board committee assignments for fiscal year 2023.
They are:
Management: Behrends, Bowers, Bence, Crow, Zumwalt
Health: Offill, Ducat, Geiger, Huse, Whitlow
Tax/zoning: Ducat, Offill, Geiger, Huse, Whitlow
Judicial: Whitlow, Huse, Bence, Watts, Williams
Finance/IT: McTaggart, Behrends, Alt, Bowers, Geiger, McGinnis, Watts
Highway: Alt, Zumwalt, Crow, McGinnis, Williams
ARPA: Ducat, Alt, Crow, Offill, Shure
Negotiations: Shure, Ducat, Alt, Bowers, Geiger
Policy and Procedure: Shure, Ducat, Alt, Behrends, McTaggart, Offill, Whitlow
The person first named is the chairman and the second person named is the vice chairman.
The board also adopted the Roberts Rules of Order.
The board is conducting its regular monthly meetings this week. There is a truth in taxation hearing at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. The full county board will have its December meeting at 9 a.m. Dec. 13.