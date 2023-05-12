A Sheldon family escaped an early morning fire at their house May 12.
Sheldon Fire Chief Jeremy Snodgrass said the department was called about 5:45 a.m. that morning for a house fire at 210 W. Grove.
There were five occupants - grandparents and children - who were able to get out unhurt.
Snodgrass said firefighters from Watseka, Woodland, Donovan, Iroquois and Stockland in Illinois and Kentland in Indiana, were on scene for several hours. Firefighters were called back early afternoon because the fire had rekindled.
When firefighters arrived, he said, the fire was showing in the back part of the house.
The house is a total loss. The Illinois State Fire Marshal was on scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
