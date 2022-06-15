Certification of three vehicles with the Watseka Fire Department later this month will enhance the services the department can offer.
Chief Kenneth Baier said at the public safety committee meeting June 14 that there are three vehicles that will be inspected and certified June 24. After that certification he said, “We will be first responder certified.”
He said while the firefighters will not give drugs or start IVs, but will be able to administer perform some first responder duties.
Baier said, “We are not going to transport or anything, but we have the ability to help and give extra hands. The reason why we started looking into this is we have a lot of members who are already licensed through the State of Illinois as either EMT-Bs or paramedics. We surpassed that qualification.”
He said manpower shortages effect many agencies, including ambulances. With this designation for the fire department, “we can get dispatched and start initial patient care, so when that ambulance does arrive we’ve already cut out 10 to 15 minutes of a lot of things and the can move faster,” he said.
The state will inspect the vehicles, he said, and only three vehicles can be certified.
They will be one at west side, the heavy rescue and the chief’s vehicle.
“It’s a good thing,” he said, noting that if this works they can look at going to the next level, which is basic life support.
“We can move all the way up to the ALS side of it if we want to, but that gets tricky because of securing the drugs and having the person on. We’re testing the waters with this for now.”
Baier said once the certification of the vehicles happens the ability for the department to take on first responder duties will be very soon after.
In other fire department news, Baier said the department had 10 calls for May, including three brush or electrical fires, one EMS assist, four automatic alarms, one CO alarm and one burned food call.
Training for May included hands on ventilation training, dry hydrant pumping with relaying pumping to the tower, fit testing with the SCOTT air packs and air pack training under smoke and fire conditions,.
Several personnel have completed trainings. Baier complete the arson training and is now certified through the Office of the State Fire Marshal. Firefighter Andrew Douglas and Firefighter Hayden Peters are both an Instructor 1 and certified through the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Baier told the committee the cadet program is up and running. He said there were 27 students who initially signed up with seven that attend meetings regularly. The program is for youths age 14 to 17 and it gives them the opportunity to have some of the training. There are forms that parents must sign for them to take part in the program.
He said once the students reach age 18 and complete the program they can be designated right away as firefighters. This happened in may when two cadets, Shannon Woods and Zack Tobeck, graduated from high school. Because of the training they received through the cadet program they are now official Watseka firefighters.