Iroquois County Clerk and Recorder Breein B. Suver has announced that Sept. 5 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to begin circulating petitions for the upcoming March 19, 2024 Primary Election.
Nov. 27 is the first day for candidates of established political parties to file their nomination papers in the Iroquois County Clerk's Office for the March 19, 2024 Primary Election. Office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The last day to file the necessary papers in the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Offices to be nominated are circuit clerk, coroner, and state’s attorney. Also to be nominated are eight county board members: District I: two members; District II: two members; District III: two members; and District IV: two members.
Precinct committeemen in all 37 precincts will be elected.
Petitions for these offices are available in the Iroquois County Clerk’s office. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For additional information, please call (815) 432-6960 during regular business hours.