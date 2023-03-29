SPRINGFIELD- Families of veterans make many sacrifices to support their loved ones’ service, but may miss out on crucial support when veterans pass away. The Illinois Senate has passed legislation filed by State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) designed to help families of veterans with their property taxes, according to information from Bennett's office staff.
“This is about supporting our veterans who keep us safe through their service, as well as recognizing the sacrifices their families have made to support them,” said Bennett. “We want to make sure that the families of veterans receive the benefits that are rightfully owed to them.”