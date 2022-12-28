Bennett Replaced Pic 1.jpg

Stacy Meredith Bennett is sworn in Thursday at the Champaign County Democratic Party headquarters in downtown Champaign to fill out the remainder of the current term of her late husband, state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who died Dec. 9 of complications from a brain tumor.

CHAMPAIGN — Political service is what brought together Stacy Meredith and Scott Bennett, who met as White House interns in the Office of Presidential Gifts during the Clinton administration.

Now, it’s one way Stacy Meredith Bennett will carry on the legacy of her late husband, by filling his state Senate seat for the remainder of the 102nd Illinois General Assembly.

