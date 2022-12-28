CHAMPAIGN — Political service is what brought together Stacy Meredith and Scott Bennett, who met as White House interns in the Office of Presidential Gifts during the Clinton administration.
Now, it’s one way Stacy Meredith Bennett will carry on the legacy of her late husband, by filling his state Senate seat for the remainder of the 102nd Illinois General Assembly.
“I made it very clear I believe one individual should fill the remainder of Sen. Scott Bennett’s term: Dr. Stacy Bennett,” said Champaign County Democratic Chair Mike Ingram, who along with his Vermilion County counterpart, Sandra Lawlyes, had the power to make the appointment. “Her political bona fides go back as far as his.”
In a quiet conference room at the county Democratic Party’s headquarters on First Street, Stacy Bennett accepted the appointment to the 52nd District Senate seat held by her late husband since 2015. She will cast the final votes of Sen. Bennett’s current term, which ends Jan. 11.
“We all know the spouses and partners of elected officials are basically proxies of elected officials themselves, and with her and Scott and Emma and Sam all being such a tight team, it seems fitting to have one of those team members fill Scott’s seat until the end of his term,” Ingram said, referring to the couple’s twins.
Ingram and Lawlyes announced their intent to temporarily name Bennett to the seat in the early hours of Thursday, adding that any Democrat in good standing could submit their name for the brief appointment. None did.
Sen. Bennett ran unopposed for re-election Nov. 8 for a two-year term representing the 52nd Senate District, which covers nearly all of Champaign, Urbana and Savoy, plus Rantoul, Danville, Georgetown, Ridge Farm and several other East Central Illinois communities.
The appointment to that term remains undecided, with Ingram and Lawlyes promising to release details about the process soon.
“For this appointment and the next appointment, no one will be able to fill the shoes of Scott Bennett,” Ingram said while reading prepared remarks.
“A close friend of (Scott’s) remarked that she felt as though everyone thought Scott was their best friend, and that she thinks they might all be right,” he said. “I ask for everyone to support his ultimate best friend, Stacy, as she casts the final votes of his time in the 102nd General Assembly.”