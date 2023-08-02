SPRINGFIELD- State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) met with about 40 mayors, county board members, members of the city council, and other local officials from across the 53rd Senate District to discuss issues impacting local communities, according to information from Bennett's office.
“It’s important to maintain an open dialogue with our local leaders so that we can make sure that state government is supporting our communities and helping them to grow and thrive,” said Bennett. “Many of the topics we discussed are affected by legislation in Springfield, so this is a chance to ensure that the voices of our community leaders are heard in the legislative process.”