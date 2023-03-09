Watseka officials are expecting railroad crews to the city the afternoon of March 9 to evaluate damage done by a semi trailer to the Walnut Street railroad crossing tracks.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said his department was notified by the semi driver at about 12:45 p.m. that his low trailer had caught on the tracks and pulled a portion of the tracks up from the concrete pads.
Douglas said the driver also called I-COM to report the incident.
He said that crews from Union Pacific Railroad were coming from Beecher to evaluate what was going to have to be done and what equipment will be needed.
Traffic is not completely stopped at this time, but the westbound lane on Walnut Street will be closed until further notice. IDOT and Watseka Police are on scene and IDOT is directing traffic.
Motorists are asked to expect delays and consider taking an alternate route if possible.