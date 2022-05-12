On Friday, May 6, the Crescent City Grade School junior high science students presented a science fair. The event was organized by their teacher, Jane Daniels.
First place in the Children's Choice Award went to Skyler Norder, sixth grade, and Micah Palacios, fifth grade, for their “Skittles” experiment. First place in the People's Choice Award went to the “Potato Lightbulb” experiment of Victoria Milk, Grace Robinson and Kinzie Smith, seventh graders. Second place in the People's Choice Award went to the “Crystal Egg” experiment of Ellie Rabe, a sixth grader, and Brehna Berry and CJ Fregoso, fifth graders. Third place in the People's Choice Award went to the “Pencil Lead Lightbulb” project completed by sixth graders Emma Klopp and Drayden Cobb.
When Ellie Rabe, Brehna Berry and CJ Fregoso began their “Egg Crystal” project, they predicted if a lot of alum was on the eggshell, the crystals would be smaller, and if less alum was used the crystals would be larger. They based their thought on the smaller amount of alum, the more room to grow. The results of their experiment found regardless of how much alum was used, the crystals in the egg shell turned out to be the same size.
Traeh Kissack's project, “Chew on This,” was seeking to find out if the price of gum affected the longevity of its flavor. She used five varieties of chewing gum, with her thought being the most expensive gum would have the longest lasting flavor. She found her hypothesis was incorrect as Trident gum, which wasn't the most expensive, had the longest lasting flavor.
Seventh graders Seth Dirks, Brielle Berry and Taylor Chattic conducted their experiment “Volcano Eruption” trying to answer the question: Will hydrogen peroxide or vinegar have a more powerful reaction to baking soda? They found when vinegar is mixed with baking soda and dish soap there was a stronger chemical reaction than the peroxide mixture. Their experiment led to the conclusion vinegar makes a better chemical reaction because when it exploded out of the volcano the force was stronger than the reaction with hydrogen peroxide.
When seventh graders Victoria Milk, Grace Robinson and Kinzie Smith decided on their “Potato Lightbulb” experiment, they were trying to find out how to conduct electricity with a potato. Their analysis was a potato battery could be a simple electrochemical which could be made from potatoes. This would be an electrochemical cell that uses rapid movement of negatively charged particles to transform chemical energy among two metallic electrodes. They ended up using four potatoes, four zinc-plated nails, one small LED lightbulb, one small regular lightbult, a surface which could withstand heat, a hot glue gun and hot glue. Their experiment did not work but they did manage to get two volts of electricity with the experiment, which was not enough to light the different types of lightbulbs they used.
Gavin Chattic, eighth grade, created the “Candle Experiment” in which he wanted to find out if a candle at room temperature would burn faster or slower than a frozen candle. His hypothesis was a candle at room temperature would burn quicker than the frozen candle as the frozen candle would burn slower because it would evaporate water, slowing it down or the overall temperature would cause less combustion. He performed two trials and in both, the frozen candle burned more quickly.
A “Mouse Trap Car” was created by eighth graders Lili Sorensen and Kenleigh Hendershot. They were trying to answer the question: How does a mouse trap car move? Their project worked on the principal of a lever with one end connected to a spring. When a force is used to pull up the other end of the lever, the spring tightens, storing energy; when the lever is released, the stored energy in the spring is transferred back to the lever and the end snaps back. The goal of their project was to get as much forward motion as possible on a flat surface. They found their mouse trap car worked really well because they used compact discs for wheels instead of cardboard and it made the car go a lot faster. The problem they encountered with their experiment was the lever would make it go but kept getting stuck and wouldn't move.
Emma Klopp, a sixth grader assisted by classmate Drayden Cobb, conducted a “Pencil Lead Lightbulb” experiment. The purpose was to try to find how a pencil lead would light up, with their hypothesis being the lead would burn and break. They found out the lead burned and would actually smoke and glow brightly. Emma noted the lead was hot enough to melt the tail of Ellie Rabe's plastic lizard.
Seventh grader Danica Lemenager conducted an experiment called “Web Shooter.” The purpose of the project was to make a string shoot a far distance with a magnet attached to it. She was trying to find out if it is possible to create a web shooter out of cardboard, magnets, string and a spring. Her hypothesis was to find out if she could construct a web shooter which would shoot across the room and stick to something metal. She performed two trials and she concluded the web shooter she made would shoot a web (string) with magnets connected to it at an average distance of two feet.
A “Skittles” experiment was conducted by Skyler Norder, sixth grade, and Micah Palacios, fifth grade. They used three types of soda pop with their thought being the Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot drink had the most carbonation and would remove the candy coating from two Skittles in 30 seconds. The Mt. Dew Flamin' Hot was the most fizzy.
Haven Storm, an eighth grader, and Alayna Mathews, a fifth grader, conducted the “Bloom Experiment.” They wanted to find out if Miracle Grow really helps plants make more fruit then the plant will have more blooms because of the nutrients found in Miracle Grow. Using two tomato plants, they found at the end of their experiment Miracle Grow really did help the plant produce more blooms.