Some new events took place this year in Watseka to help people celebrate the Fourth of July holidays.
The Watseka Family Festival committee and the Watseka Elks conducted a scavenger hunt and a street dance, complete with food and live music on July 3. The events took place in front of the Elks, with the street blocked off and tables set up, along with a bounce house and other activities.
The Watseka Elks provided the beer garden, with proceeds going to the food pantries.
Other activities conducted on the weekend included the fireworks July 2, sponsored by the City of Watseka and Knights of Columbus.
July 3 was the pancake and sausage breakfast at St. Edmonds Catholic Church, sponsored by the Watseka Lions Club, the parade, sponsored by the City of Watseka and Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Old Courthouse cook-out, sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society.
Festival committee member Mary Cahoe said the proceeds from the festival events go toward the 2021 festival activities.
The Watseka Family Festival is scheduled for August 26-28.
The scavenger hunt attracted 18 teams. The teams were given a list of clues and then had to make their way around the city to find the clues and provide proof they had found those clues.
A few of the clues included: “I am a hill with water at the bottom, used to put things in and out. Take a picture of me.” “Group picture pumping a stranger’s gas for them.” “Video of a stranger doing five push ups with three team members in the video.” “I was built to honor our fallen heroes and I am used on Memorial Day. Take a picture of me.”
The top three teams were recognized.
Nathan Farris, Keri Farris, Heather Arseneau and Brandon Arseneau were the first place winners.
Sam Gooding, Sydni Farris, Jordan Edwards and Claire Bossong were the second place winners.
Lanita Baier, Ken Baier, Ava Baier and Ella Baier finished in third place.
The Street Dance was conducted in the evening. The band Little Giants, from the south side of Chicago, played ‘60s and ‘70s music throughout the evening.
“We think we had about 500 in and out of there that day,” Cahoe said via social media messaging. “The food vendors did well. The bounce houses that were donated by Maddog Inflatables were a hit with the kids. We would love to thank The Elk’s for hosting, the youth center for supplying power and selling water, in addition to being open for the kids, Watseka Fire, Watseka Police, Watseka Maintenance Department, the city council and mayor, and the volunteers that helped set up and tear down, as well as the contestants for the scavenger hunt.”
Many activities are planned for the August event, which will feature the Roots and Boots tour of Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and Collin Raye on Aug. 28.
A carnival preview will kick off the weekend Aug. 26. The Aug. 27 events will include a fish fry, a craft and flea market, and two music acts: Rock America and Creedence Revived. Aug. 28 will include Toddler Olympics, a petting zoo, a Power Wheels demonstration, a bags tournament, kiddie tractor pull, Nick Lynch Band performance and the Roots and Boots tour.
That event will be conducted at Legion Park.