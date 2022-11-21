For many years, Santa has visited the children of Crescent City and the surrounding area the first Saturday of December. This year, with the help of jolly ole St. Nick himself, the village was able to host his visit earlier.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, Santa was welcomed to the village with a small parade leading his way to the community center. Once Santa arrived Mayor Mark Rabe presented proclamations for the Ambassadors of Christmas – men and women who have assisted Santa Claus throughout the years in visiting the children of the village and hearing their Christmas wishes. The Ambassadors of Christmas who were recognized were: Kathryn Cavitt, George Dexter, Wayne Bruniga, Tom Meredith, Roger and Arliss Seggebruch, and Jim Ulfers.
A small display featuring newspaper articles from throughout the years of Santa's visits was set up by the Crescent City Historical Society. A special feature was the inclusion of the outfits worn by Santa and Mrs. Claus (Roger and Arliss Seggebruch), Crescent City residents who served as holiday helpers for many, many years. Several photographs which were submitted per request were placed throughout the community center for everyone to view.
Santa listened to the Christmas wishes of about 50 children and took time for photographs. Assisting Santa by handing out treat bags to visitors was Brooklynn Rabe, with refreshments served by Judy Kilgore, Cathy Christensen and Tiphaine Arcas. Assisting Santa with photos was Kim Rabe.
While Santa visited, children could enjoy light refreshments, coloring pages, tic-tac-toe, and filling out Letters to Santa.
There were several drawing prizes and the winners were: Hayden Cornelius won a popcorn tin, Charleigh Price was a stuffed koala, Sara Mohler won a ginberbread house kit, Evangelina Milk won a giant coloring book with crayons, Sharon Ward won a gift bag of Christmas items, Zayla Price won a balloon kit, Vaughn Butzow won a giant coloring book and crayons, Kade Legan won a giant coloring book and crayons, Aaron Schoolman won a lighted Christmas decoration, Ellie Rabe won a ceramic figurine filled with candy, Joyce Dorsey won a holiday blanket and towels, and Tiphaine Arcas won a gift bag of Christmas items.