For many years, Santa has visited the children of Crescent City and the surrounding area the first Saturday of December. This year, with the help of jolly ole St. Nick himself, the village was able to host his visit earlier.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Santa was welcomed to the village with a small parade leading his way to the community center. Once Santa arrived Mayor Mark Rabe presented proclamations for the Ambassadors of Christmas – men and women who have assisted Santa Claus throughout the years in visiting the children of the village and hearing their Christmas wishes. The Ambassadors of Christmas who were recognized were: Kathryn Cavitt, George Dexter, Wayne Bruniga, Tom Meredith, Roger and Arliss Seggebruch, and Jim Ulfers.

