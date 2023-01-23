On Jan. 23, the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Brenden N. Noel, age 30, of rural Danforth, on an outstanding Iroquois County arrest warrant charging him with Violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, additionally, Noel was wanted on 11 outstanding arrest warrants out of the State of Alabama charging him with numerous felonies, including Sexual Extortion, Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer and Possession and/or Possession With Intent to Disseminate Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Persons Under 17 Years of Age Involved in Obscene Acts.