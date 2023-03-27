Program

Diane Kelly Runyon (far right) is shown as she presents a program about Irish genealogy. The program, sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, took place at the Crescent City Community Center on March 19.

 Photo contributed

The Iroquois County Genealogical Society hosted a program on Sunday, March 19, at the Crescent City Community Center. Guest speaker was Diane Kelly Runyon who talked about the Irish and how to do a genealogy research.

Mary Buhr welcomed those to the program and gave a brief background on Runyon, a professional genealogist and historian. She obtained two master's degrees – one from Ashland University and one from University of Dayton. She did her doctoral research at Yale in Early American Life.