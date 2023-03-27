The Iroquois County Genealogical Society hosted a program on Sunday, March 19, at the Crescent City Community Center. Guest speaker was Diane Kelly Runyon who talked about the Irish and how to do a genealogy research.
Mary Buhr welcomed those to the program and gave a brief background on Runyon, a professional genealogist and historian. She obtained two master's degrees – one from Ashland University and one from University of Dayton. She did her doctoral research at Yale in Early American Life.
Runyon taught school 30 years in Columbus, Ohio, where she was named Ohio's History Teacher of the Year in 2015. After retiring she opened Lineage Links, a genealogical research firm. During the past 10 years she has written the book, “Secrets Under the Parking Lot,” and won an Emmy for her publication in 2019. She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and the Ulster Foundation in Belfast, Ireland. She is a 40-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and received the Women in American History Award for DAR in 2020.
Runyon has a podcast on Meet the Elites which can be downloaded from Spotify and all national podcast apps. She is a professional presenter who serves the Midwest.
Runyon noted she is married to an international engineer and she would travel with him when she wasn't teaching. She said, “He'd go to work and I'd go to the cemetery.” She gave a brief history on her book, “Secrets Under the Parking Lot,” which is about a black cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. The cemetery, begun in the 1830's, is located in a predominently 98% elite white community. In 1955 a high school was built with the parking lot of the school laid over the cemetery. It was Runyon's research which led to the discovery of the black cemetery.
She noted in Ohio, you must remove the remains – so the school put in one-half million dollars so the remains could be removed and DNA research conducted. One of the remains was that of a female teenager, which were located 6-inches from the back of the science building of the school. She had a silver comb and brush at her feet and she was in perfect shape. A model of her face was done from scans.
Speaking about Ireland, she noted the two symbols of the country are the harp and shamrock. When St. Patrick went to Ireland, he used the shamrock to teach the Holy Trinity – Father, Son and Holy Ghost. The shamrock and a clover are not the same thing. The Irish flag contains three colored sections: Orange for the North, Green for the South, and White for the peace between them. She talked a bit about handfasting, which is the ritual of a couple holding hands and then tying a ribbon around them – it's basically like a marriage commitment. This custom is still legal in Scotland.
Ireland and Scotland are very connected, Runyon said. The linen industry is the bedrock of Ireland as far as economics are concerned. The North (Ulster) had more linen indstry so during the famine they weren't hurt as much.
Runyon advised, “When you do genealogy research, you have to understand the history because there's what makes it (the research) make sense.”
Through her research she learned Scottish, Irish and Welsh are considered Celts – everybody has a little Viking in them. Some, such as Runyon, suffer the genetic Irish condition called the Celtic Hand or Viking Palm. The tendon in the hand gets real tight – usually under the ring finger there is a knot and then it turns into a cord. The finger bends like a trigger finger and it can't straighten out. This condition is found only in the Irish/Scottish genes.
If you're having “crack” in Ireland, it means you're having fun.
Runyon talked about the famine and how the tenant farmers had it pretty tough. This is when many Irish came to the United States, among other countries. Ellis Island became an immigration port in 1892, and many of the Irish who came here died in the Civil War. She noted, “history is unjust, violent and unfair.”
In doing research, the Irish can seem hard to trace. Runyon said, “There can be a lot of frustration with Irish genealogy.” Some of the best ways to learn are: ancestry.com, familysearch.com, www.ancestryireland.com, Proni, Cyndi's List/Ireland, www.rootsireland.ie, Genuki, Irish Family History Foundation, National Archives of Ireland, and johngrenham.com. You-Tube is also a good way to learn more about the Irish.
Her handouts included tips for making research simpler: Know the Place – know from where in Ireland you ancestors came from, Thoroughly Research American Sources – start with what you know and move backward, Be Aware of Name Varients – sometimes when names were recorded, some of the surname prefixes were dropped – such as O'Riordan becoming Riordan, and Tap Living Relatives – family members may have clues to where your relatives came from in Ireland.
Also shared in the handouts were the naming patterns for Irish: The eldest son would be named after his paternal grandfather, the second son would be named after his maternal grandfather, the third son would be named after his father, and the fourth son would be named after his father's oldest brother who would be named after his maternal grandfather.
During the dinner break, when Irish food was available, door prizes were drawn. Winner of a house genealogy chart was Sandy Love, the winner of a barn genealogy chart was Judy Jepsen-Popel, a DNA kit was won by Jennifer Hendry, and Irish Beer was won by Ginny Lee. A gift basket donated by Runyon was split between Mary Buhr, Jennifer Hendry and Sandy Love.
Originally, the ICGS had planned a virtual cemetery walk for April 16 – that event has been cancelled. Watch local media for an announcement of when this popular program will be rescheduled.
For more information about any of the ICGS' programs or activities, call 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. You can also send an email to irogene@gmail.com.