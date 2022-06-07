Hundreds of motorcycles came into Watseka May 31 as part of the Run for the Wall Memorial Ride’s Sand Box Route.
There were approximately 325 motorcycles, three trucks with trailers and a couple of automobiles in the group. Run for the Wall is a veterans based organization that promotes wellness and healing for all veterans, according to information from he group. The Sand Box Route was established in 2019 with a recon run going from the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles.
Along the way they greeted residents, made a couple of presentations and spent some time in the community. Both city officials and the group’s officials have said they plan to have this event be an annual one.
One of the presentations was made at Legion Park. After departing Watseka Community High School, where they presented Mitchell Galyen with an educational grant, the group made their way to the park, where they were fed by Legion Post 23.
The hundreds of motorcyclists made their way through the city with precision. In front of the high school they line up in rows on Belmont Avenue, as they were when they made their way into the parking lot at the park.
Once the lunch was finished the group presented a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in Legion Park.
“In 1969 the Veterans Memorial was built in the park and dedicated to all the men and women who served in the armed forces and serves as the site for the annual Memorial Day services each year,” read one of the riders.
“For the same purpose as this beautiful memorial was constructed, we lay a wreath here today to honor those who served in the American armed forces of the United States of America. We will never forget.”
The honor guard then presented the wreath.
Post 23 Commander Lyle Kofoot thanked the group for coming to Watseka.
“We are so proud you are here,” he said.
Run for the Wall’s Route Coordinator Billie Dunlap said the law enforcement support coming in to Watseka was tremendous.
The group presented a certificate to the Watseka Police Department, with Chief Jeremy Douglas accepting, “for grateful appreciation for the support shown of Run for the Wall 2022”.
A certificate was also presented to Legion Post 23 for its support of the Run for the Wall and Sand Box Route.
Galyen read his essay for the group.
“I was asked to write an essay on why immigrants come to America, why immigrants choose America,” he said.
He received a round of applause and shouts of “good job” after he read his essay.
Mayor John Allhands thanked the riders for coming to Watseka and praised the Legion for taking care of the riders.
“And how about that young man? He’s older beyond his years,” Allhands said of Galyen.
Part of the ceremony included a Why We Ride portion where the importance of remembering those who have served and lost their lives was expressed. Several people noted that it is important to never forget.
More information can be found at rftw.us.