Watseka American Legion Post 23 hosted the Sandbox Route Run for the Wall May 30.

The Legion provided lunch for the group of almost 300 riders who were making their way to the Middle East Conflicts Memorial in Marseilles. A short ceremony was presented by the riders to the Watseka scholarship recipient, Timothy Payton Anderson, and certificates were presented to several entities in Watseka, including the police department, the schools and local government.

