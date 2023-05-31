Watseka American Legion Post 23 hosted the Sandbox Route Run for the Wall May 30.
The Legion provided lunch for the group of almost 300 riders who were making their way to the Middle East Conflicts Memorial in Marseilles. A short ceremony was presented by the riders to the Watseka scholarship recipient, Timothy Payton Anderson, and certificates were presented to several entities in Watseka, including the police department, the schools and local government.
Darin Koch, whose road name is Lurch, is the route coordinator for Sandbox Route. He said, “The community supports us greatly. Coming in here, coming in to Legion Park, we absolutely love it.
“Legion Park is an outstanding place. It’s quiet. It’s serene. You welcome us with open arms. This is the second year for the run to come consecutively. You’ve opened your arms to us. The American Legion has opened up for us, fed us lunch, provided us shade and cover and hydration and shown the patriotism that this town actually has. We came through last year and some of the kids came down from schools. We realize the schools are closed.
“Having the turnout is incredible and the patriotism is just straight to our heart,” he said.
Koch talked about the scholarship that was presented to Anderson. This is something the group plans to do each year.
“Timothy Anderson wrote an essay this year about the veterans and the Run for the Wall,” he said, noting that the scholarship includes a $1,000 scholarship. He read his essay during the ceremony.
The group includes outreach personnel who will visit Gold Star Families and Gold Star Family Memorials, along the route, and that was done locally that day.
“We try and extend our reach beyond just our path down the road so we can touch as many communities as possible and bring our message to them,” he said.
The plaques of appreciation were presented, he said, “for all of their support for getting all of the essays written, and the general support from the city, police and of course the American Legion Post.”
Koch said, “We love coming to Watseka and we will definitely be back next year.”
Of the journey, Koch said, “We leave on Sunday from Washington DC and today is our third day. Once we depart here we will begin our final leg and complete our journey to the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, Illinois.”
According to information on Run for the Wall social media, Run For the Wall is a 15-day ride from Ontario, Canada, to Washington DC honors military service members.
Once that is completed, the ride leaves Washington DC and travels to Marseilles and the Middle East Conflicts Memorial.
There are four groups: Central Route Hub, Midway Route Hub, Southern Route Hub and Sandbox Route Hub. The group riding together is referred to as a pack and it grows as the riders move east make their way to Washington DC.
According to information from the website, rftw.us, the mission is “To promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world.”
Also on the website, the Run for the Wall goals include “to guide the participants safely across America; to educate further generations on the importance of accountability in wartime actions, emphasizing that no one should be left behind.”
Watseka Mayor John Allhands was present May 30 and accepted the plaque on the city’s behalf.
“It’s a beautiful plaque. I love the whole concept of this,” he said. “That we are privileged enough to be a stop for them I think is great.” He said the
During the ceremony it was mentioned that as “Taps” was beginning to be played the wind picked up. “I don’t know if you all noticed, but as the first note of ‘Taps’ the wind picked up and those flags started blowing. They don’t blow upon the wind. What causes those flags to wave are the last breaths of those who swore an oath to defend freedom.”
For those who wish to support Run For The Wall monetarily, it is a 501©(3) non-profit group and contributions are tax deductible. Run For The Wall Inc. EIN 36-4125559.
Koch said the group plans to make this an annual event which will be on the Tuesday afternoon Memorial Day each year.