Winners were announced for the second Rod & Reel fishing tournament at Tater’s Master Bait and Tackle in Watseka June 11.
First place flat head - 41.10 lbs. and second place channel - 14.30 lbs - went to Jasen Laird and Mario Spears.
First place channel - 17.15 lbs. and second place flathead - 19.50 lbs. - went to James Stafford and Brian Williams.
Jason McGhee was the winner of the cooler drawing.
There were 18 teams participating in the event this year.
At the end of the tournament the participants and some members of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce participated in a grand opening for the bait shop at 546 Kessinger Place in Watseka.
A fish fry and other refreshments were served.
The chamber conducted a ribbon cutting for the new at home, not-for-profit bait shop.
Some of the principles of the endeavor at the event that day were Tanner Cahoe, Eli Cahoe and Steve Rowell. According to information provided, they are donating profits from it to different events that promote fishing in the Iroquois County area.
Tanner Cahoe is the contact at the bait shop and his number is 815-644-1758.
