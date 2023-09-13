Robert Yergler was honored by the Iroquois County Board Sept. 12 for his many years of service.
Chairman John Shure read a resolution and presented Yergler with a framed comment of it.
“Resolution 2023-34, Resolution of Appreciation for Exemplary Service,” Shure said.
Yergler served for more than 17 years in the Office of Supervisor of Assessments, he said, noting that he was appointed as supervisor of assessments May 15, 2006, and reappointed to four terms.
He assumed the role of zoning administrator in 2015 when the incumbent zoning administrator retired.
“Whereas his distinguished service to the county represents the best tradition of excellence, dedication, duty and competence in office, now therefore the Iroquois County Board takes this occasion to commend him for his exemplary service to Iroquois County and extends him the county’s heartfelt and sincerest wishes, success and happiness in his retirements and good luck with his fishing,” Shure read.
The board then unanimously approved the resolution.
Yergler said, “Thank you to John and the current county board for this recognition. I really appreciate it.”
He noted in 2006 the “public trust in the assessment office was pretty low. Working relationship with the assessment office and the county board wasn’t the best. Working relationships among the elected officials and the department heads in this particular building wasn’t very good either.
“I’d like to personally thank Ron Schroeder, Jerry Haynes, Jim Hurt, John Kunce, Jim Meyer and Kevin Hanson for offering me this opportunity in 2006. One of the first tasks they instructed me to take on was to fix those three issues among other things. All I can say is hopefully after 17 1/2 years I managed to, with the help of my staff and a lot of hard work and a lot of time spent. I hope we accomplished partially those three objectives of the office. Obviously we made some other strides technology wise and all that.
“People ask me if I’m enjoying my retirement and I say ‘yes’, and they ask if I miss it and I say ‘well, no.’ I miss the people in this room. I miss the people in this building. I miss all the great friends over the years I’ve become acquainted with across the state of Illinois. The assessment field is a great small family, great people. But it was time. Time for new leadership, new vision. I’m done with my service and I really appreciate it all. Thanks to everyone and have a good day.”