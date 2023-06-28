Riverside Healthcare is turning the property to the front and east of its Watseka location into green space.
Last fall Riverside purchased the property at 1492 E. Walnut, which is the the former location of the Times-Republic.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
Riverside Healthcare is turning the property to the front and east of its Watseka location into green space.
Last fall Riverside purchased the property at 1492 E. Walnut, which is the the former location of the Times-Republic.
The newspaper office has moved to 1120 E. Walnut, Suite 14.
Crews were on scene starting June 26 to begin demolition of the building.
Carl Maronich, director of marketing and communications for Riverside, said, “The intent is to bring the building down. The plan is to create some open space which will really improve the visibility to our facility. The way our immediate care is located it’s not real visible from the road now.
“We’re going to have some green space and just clear that area out.”
Moronic said that there are some other changes happening at Riverside Healthcare in Watseka.
“We’re adding mammography to the clinic there,” he said, noting that started Monday in Watseka.
Maronich said cardiology services will be expanding later this year so those services can be offered five days a week on site in Watseka. They also plan to continue providing immediate care and all the other services they currently offer.
“Watseka remains an important community for Riverside and we want to make sure that we are providing all the services the community needs there.”
He said Riverside is planning an open house through the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce that will happen in September.
