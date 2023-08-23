A Watseka resident may a presentation to the city council Aug. 22 asking for the police department to be supported in anyway possible.
Former mayor and alderman Ted Horner told the city council that a big, strong police force sends a message that bad people should not come to Watseka to do bad things.
“The city, chamber of commerce, other organizations, a lot of private individuals have spent a lot of time and money encouraging people to move to Watseka,” he said. “It takes a lot of effort.”
He said bad incidents can tarnish of a reputation.
Horner said the police report printed last week shows that 61 calls were made in one week, with domestic calls, suspicious persons, trespassing, traffic calls and various other things.
“In the past I’ve been a little critical of the police department because I think they ought to be running more radar. With that many calls they don’t have time to run radar because with all of those calls there’s paper work,” he said.
“I and a lot of your constituents believe that we should do everything we can to make the police force, police protection in Watseka top priority and do whatever it takes to get this guy (he pointed to Chief Jeremy Douglas) everything he needs to get the job done. If he needs two people let’s get two people. If he needs more squad cars, whatever. But with more people they can concentrate on crime prevention and less on crime response. If we can develop that image again people want to come here because they will know that by reparation, by advertising, by the videos we are going to do ‘hey, go to Watseka because I just read about their police department and they’ve got the best’.”
Horner said he is not speaking just for himself. “A lot of your constituents think the same way,” he said. “You can get on the phone and ask them.”
Horner also gestured toward former police chief Mike VanHoveln. “I learned a lot from this guy right here,” he said. “I was on the council when he was chief and we hired that guy (Douglas). From day one I knew that some day he was going to be chief of police, and he’s exemplified that.
“That’s my plea here tonight. If money is a problem, let’s take donations if we have to. But let’s make that group priority in the city of Watseka.”
VanHoveln also spoke, saying that Sept. 18 there will be no cash bail in Illinois. He said it will be interesting to see if the crime stats go up in the next year.
“New York and California have let people out and let people out. You guys have the tools to work with. You have the ordinance for nuisance, which I used quite a bit. That was a very useful tool for me. But you have something I would have loved to have and that is municipal court and I would utilize that as heavily as possible. These things happen. Usually, in my career I think there were maybe two homicides. Every 10 years we might have a homicide. That was our lowest stat in uniform crime reports.
“I feel sorry for these guys today. I knew everybody. I knew who the bad guys were. I knew where they lived, where they hung out. I knew everything about them. Today, you drive down these streets and you don’t know who these people are. We are getting people in this community because they can rent or buy cheaper than they can somewhere else and I don’t recognize them.”
He said as the seasoned officers retire a lot of knowledge and experience is also lost. “My son is a field training officer for Normal PD. It is a job to get those people up on par and on the street. But I just want to make you aware for a year from now I’d like to see our crime stats. Anything we can do to help the police department I think we should do.”