Four teachers and an administrator from Watseka Community High School recently followed through with a promise to camp out on the roof of the school.
Assistant Principal Kyle Nevills, and teachers Claire Henneike, Kimra Anderson, Amy Bandur and Erika Sterrenberg camped on the school roof May 24.
The excursion stemmed from an event earlier in the year that helped raise money for an officer who was injured in the line of duty.
“My good friend, Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and injured on duty in December and has been in hospitals and rehab facilities ever since,’ Nevills explained. “Tyler has come so far since the incident, but his road to recovery is still long and challenging. Our students came together and decided they'd like to donate the funds from their Make a Wish Week to him and his wife, Sydney, so they can pay for expenses. When I called Tyler and Sydney to let them know about the week they were thrilled and honored. On the last day of the week I challenged our students to raise an additional $1,000 in 24 hours. I was convinced one thousand more was a long shot. I didn't think there was a chance I'd be on the roof, that's why I threw the idea out there. Then, as an added incentive the other teachers threw their names in. By the end of the 24 hours the students crushed the goals and raised over $5,000 and we all were locked in to sleeping on the roof.
“Amy Bandur and I are the Student Council Sponsors. In March we always do our own little Make A Wish week and let our members choose where they want to donate the money. That week we hold a Bake Sale in my room, have "jails" for our students, and have an assembly with games to raise more money. Our recipient this year was the Tyler Bailey family because our dear Assistant Principal is good friends with him,” said Henneike.
“On Friday of that week, Mr. Nevills, our AP, wanted to play a bigger role in the fundraising efforts, so he threw out a challenge for Friday ONLY. He said if we raised $1,000 on Friday, he would sleep on the roof. Then, Erika Sterrenberg said if we raised $2,000 on Friday she would join him. Kimra Anderson said if we raised $3,000 on Friday, she would join them. Then Amy Bandur and I said if we raised $5,000 on Friday only, we would join them as well. We had over $1,000 before the beginning of first hour on Friday. I didn't know until the assembly Friday at the end of the day that we had raised over $5,000 -- I found out when everyone else did... on live feed.
“Our initial roof campout was scheduled in April, but as that date approached we determined it would be entirely too cold to stay up there all night. Our second roof campout date was May 20, but the weather prevented us from staying up there again. Finding a third date where all five of us were free was challenging, but we finally decided on May 24 and the weather finally cooperated.”
Anderson said, “Our students and staff were very excited and determined to raise money for Tyler and Sydney Bailey. We wanted to give them another great motivator to keep raising funds. Everyone rose to the challenge! It was a fantastic experience for our students to see how they could actually make a difference, raising money and awareness for a great cause!”
“We wanted to raise as much money as possible for Tyler,” Bandur said.
The campers did some initial preparations for the big night.
“I have never camped in my life, so my first step was to borrow a tent. I also knew I wouldn't go home before school started the next day, so I also had to pack an overnight bag and extra food,” Nevills said.
“We had a group text chat between the five of us to brainstorm our camping needs. We decided who was bringing what gear and the hours that we would actually be up there. We decided three tents would be enough for the five of us and we would bring our own pillows and blankets, Henneike.
“We went back to the school (after a full day of teaching, we came back!) to set up our campsite, ate some Monical's Pizza and settled into our rooftop accommodations.”
Bandur said she took her pillow and blanket. “Luckily my coworkers hooked me up with a tent and air mattress.”
“We did a lot of coordinating before climbing onto the roof,” said. Anderson. “Most of our "roof posse" are not frequent campers so we begged and borrowed from our co-workers who already had camping equipment and we purchased a few items as well.”
The night was an adventure they said they were glad to have done.
“The evening was very fun. We had a lot of laughs as we played games and reminisced on some of our favorite memories,” Nevills said. “A little after midnight we ended up projecting a movie onto the side of the building and watched it there. We got very lucky with the weather because it was a great temperature, but it did end up raining around 3:30AM. That ruined some of our early morning plans like breakfast.”
“Camping out of the roof of the school was actually really fun. We had several student/parent visitors stop by to say hi and a few staff members came up to check out our accommodations. When Casie Hanson came up to live feed us on our district Facebook page, she stayed and chatted with us for a bit before going back home.
The weather was nice! It was a little chilly, but we had enough blankets to keep us warm,” Henneike said.
Anderson said, “Honestly, the whole experience was a lot of fun! With kids of varying ages and interests, it's not often that we get to just hang out with our co-workers. The weather was pretty nice most of the evening. It started to get a little chilly during our midnight movie session so we had to retreat to our tents. Early morning rain led to a soaked campsite when we were packing up, but everyone pitched it and it went pretty quickly.”
“Not was windier then we thought,” Bandur said. “We also realized ducks live on the roof and they quacked at us all night long.”
During the evening there were people who visited the campers and also brought some treats.
“Several students told us they were planning to drive by and visit us, but the treats were a lovely surprise,” Anderson said. “We got some great snacks (goldfish crackers, chocolate, and Dilly Bars) and one group even entertained us with a dance!”
“The treats were definitely a welcomed surprise! It showed us that students and staff really supported what we were doing,” Henneike said.
Nevills said “Some of our visitors pledged to us that they'd come by and entertain us with dancing or snacks. They held true to their promises. Once people started to post that we were actually on the roof more and more kids and parents started to come by. We got lots of honks from cars and golf carts, so that was great. The visitors made our night even more fun!”
“I told the students we were doing it,” Bandur said. “Some came to visit. It was not exactly planned but it was nice!”
The campers had planned to be able to greet the students in the morning but the weather didn’t really cooperate.
“No it was too windy so my half of the tent came down on top of me,” Bandur said. “Then it started to rain.”
Nevills said, “We were not able to do that in the morning due to crazy weather and busy first hours schedules, but the kids were eager to talk about it all day. I swear I was asked "How was the roof?" by every student I passed. They grinned ear to ear and loved hearing about it. Perhaps they also got a kick out of the fact I got no sleep, too.”
Henneike said, “I actually had to leave at 5 AM for the Senior Trip the next day. When the bus driver from Reliable Limo showed up, he had lots of questions about what was going on up there. After I explained to him the purpose of the tents, he told me he had worked for several years as an EMT in the Bradley/Bourbonnais area and knew both officers personally. He thought it was awesome that we slept on the roof for Tyler.”
“Many of the Class of 2022 were arriving for their senior trip while we were packing up, so we snuck onto their bus to wish them well before they departed. All of our students were asking about our rooftop experience the next day. It was a great way to end the school year!” Anderson said.
While the camping experience was fun, the campers did hope the students learned from it, as well.
“I hope the students remember why we slept on the roof,” Anderson said. “We did it to raise money for Tyler and Sydney, but also we did it to show our support for THEM, the students who were working hard to promote and contribute to the cause. I hope they know that we are there for them and the great lengths we would go to help them succeed.”
“I would like my students to know that sometimes we do things we don't necessarily like in service to others,” Henneike said. “I wasn't looking forward to sleeping on the roof; I had to rearrange my daily routine, brainstorm/pack for every scenario, and miss out on some pretty important stuff in order to be up there that night. But all that stuff is small when compared to the difficulties of the Bailey family right now and if I can do this one small thing (which actually turned out to be a lot of fun) maybe something that wasn't possible before can be in reach now. Maybe one day of rearranging my life can mean an easier daily routine for them. Or, maybe they just need to know that they have support in unexpected places. Either way, small sacrifices can sometimes make all the difference.”
Bandur said she wants her students to know “We follow through on our bets and it’s nice to help out others.”
Nevills said. “For me, this was so much more than camping on a roof. I want our students to see what happens when a community comes together for a cause. Together, the students and families of Unit 9 rallied around a local officer and showered him with support and donations during the hardest time of his life. They put the needs of others in front of their own and were truly able to make a difference. It is amazing what good we can do when we work together and have a little fun while doing it.”
The campers all appreciated the support that was given to the project.
“Thank you! Thank you to our students for all of their hard work and words of encouragement, to our administration and school board for allowing us to do this and lending equipment, to all of the community members and WCHS supporters who contributed or came by to show their support, and to my roof posse for all the laughs and for making this campout thoroughly enjoyable!” said Anderson.
“It was a lot more fun than I was expecting it to be :) Thanks to everyone who came to visit us!” said Henneike.
“I sent Tyler and Sydney some updates from our night on the roof and they loved it! It's something I know that Tyler and I will talk about 20 years from now,” said Nevills.
“I owe a huge thank you to the teachers who agreed to do this with me. They don't know Tyler, but they knew we are friends and they were willing to do it for a good cause. I'd also like to thank each and every member of Unit 9 who donated and helped make this possible. It wasn't just about the fundraising, it was also about the thoughts and prayers being sent to him and the other ways they were supporting. This just goes to show how many good people there are in the world and that we can always help others through tough times.”