PAXTON — A Loda resident said she is withdrawing her children from the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school system — tired of the racial taunts they have received over the years.
A weekend incident on social media seemed to be the final straw, when two eighth-grade boys directed a video at a student that includes: “Kill all the Blacks. Kill all the Blacks. Get back in your cage, monkey.”
They also used the N word twice in the video.
Kate Grayson said she will now home-school her children, withdrawing them from the school district. She said she has had five children attend PBL schools.
“They all have had this problem,” Grayson said. “My oldest daughter was told to stand up for herself on the bus. She stood up for herself, and they kicked her off the bus.”
Grayson is one of at least two parents whose children have been called racially derogatory names.
PBL Superintendent Cliff McClure said he couldn’t comment on the issue because he “can’t talk about students or family.”
In a statement on the school website, he said the PBL administration was aware of the video circulating on social media.
“We are investigating the matter in cooperation with the Paxton Police Department,” McClure said. “It goes without saying that the contents of the video are offensive and unacceptable.”
He added, “PBL Unit 10 is a community where all are welcome, and the safety of our students and staff are of paramount importance.”
Another parent, Angela Bigham, said the video made by the two eighth-grade boys was directed at her son.
She said she didn’t let her son go to school Monday and probably wouldn’t today, either.
“I don’t think he should have to face these children that he’s in classes with,” Bigham said. “He believed these kids were his friends. They’ve spent the night before,” as recently as two weeks ago.
Paxton police Chief Coy Cornett said his department is “actively investigating the case.”
According to Grayson, the case was also reported to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, since Loda is located in that county.
She said that office told her “they have to have direct proof it was directed toward one student to make it a hate crime.”
She said she is trying to gather as much information as she can to turn over to police.
Grayson forwarded to The News-Gazette emails from several years ago, sent by other children to one of her children, calling the child the N word, saying they were going to kill them and using expletives.
Bigham said she also has five children, and they have experienced racist taunts at school as well.
“A few years ago, some of the kids in the high school did the whole Civil War flags, the rebel flags,” Bigham said.
“They flew them behind their trucks toward the end of the school year, and they were walking up and down the halls calling my daughter the N word. She was always teased because of her color.”
Gerdes said school officials told her the offending students were told not to do it again, but the next day, they had the flags pinned to their windshield, where school officials couldn’t see them. “It’s degrading,” Gerdes said.
“There is no Black history being taught in PBL schools for these children to know any different. These kids are either learning (bigotry) at home or on TV, and they need to educate them on it.”
Gerdes said her daughter is now a sophomore majoring in civil rights at the University of Illinois as a result of what she experienced at PBL.
“She’s going to be a civil rights lawyer because of everything she’s been through,” she said.
Gerdes said she also has a junior in high school and one in kindergarten and added, “The high-schooler hears the N word all the time. It’s all about who you know.”
Gerdes said she spoke with the junior high principal Sunday about the offensive video and was told the matter would be handled.
She said she is considering her options on whether to keep her children in school.
“The sad thing is my kids love the school; it’s the kids in it” who are a problem, she said.
“And all of my kids have been athletes.”
The video has drawn the attention of several area residents.
Irene Weathersby, a village trustee in Rantoul, brought it to the attention of many people on a Rantoul Facebook page.
“I posted that because a friend of mine in Rantoul saw it,” Weathersby said.
“These little boys blurting out these obscenities against Black folks. I called the police two or three times.”
Grayson said her children have experienced a number of incidents when racially offensive language was directed at them in school, and “it doesn’t get addressed.”
“I try to explain to everybody. They say I’m bashing the school,” Grayson said.
“I’m literally at the end of my rope. I’ve been asking them to do something for like nine years. If they would just teach them consequences. It’s unacceptable and completely ignorant.”
Grayson said her children didn’t choose the color of their skin. They want to learn and participate in extracurricular activities like every other student.
“They want to have fun and have friends and be accepted without people calling them names.”