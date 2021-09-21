The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 conducted a budget hearing prior to its regular meeting Sept. 20.
The budget hearing began at 6:55 p.m., with the following members responding to roll call: Becky Dirks, Tim Kollmann, Steve Massey, Jody Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer. Also present was Superintendent Rod Grimsley. There were no changes to the agenda and no one spoke during the time for public comment. The board then adjourned the hearing at 6:57 p.m.
At 7 p.m., board president Massey called the regular meeting to order. Secretary Niebuhr took roll call with the following responding: Massey, Kollmann, Dirks, Candi Butzow, Pheifer and Niebuhr. Grimsley was also present.
There were no changes to the agenda so the board moved on to non-action items. The audit wasn't ready so it has been delayed until October. There are three staff members tested each week for Covid tests, which have been purchased.
During the time for public comment, Emily Schunke of the CI Foundation asked the board if it was all right for the Crescent City Barnbangers 4H Club to clean up the grounds as part of community service. She noted she took the summer off from the project and now wanted to get the project moving forward.
There was no correspondence for the board so Grimsley gave a short superintendent's report. Transportation is going smoothly with Larry Holden and Principal James DeMay helping out with trips to Watseka. In regards to financials, the balances at the end of August were really good.
Grimsley read the Principal DeMay's report, which stated enrollment at CCGS is 66 and there are 33 students attending the three receiving high schools. For the grade school, there are 11 kindergarteners, five first-graders, seven second-graders, nine third-graders, 12 fourth-graders, five fifth-graders, four sixth-graders, eight seventh-graders and five eighth-graders. In regards to athletics, cross country was based at CCGS and had eight participants; baseball took place at Glenn Raymond and there was one CCGS student who participated, and girls' basketball also takes place at Glenn Raymond, with five CCGS participants.
DeMay's report noted Sarah Dexter, of I-Kan, will work at CCGS on a six-week rotation with another school. She will assist teachers with classroom issues, such as management, discipline, teaching strategies, etc. She will begin in October. The Regional Office of Education will be at CCGS Sept. 21 for the annual inspection, and state testing has been moved to this fall (Sept. 27-Oct. 8). The first-quarter is underway with just a few minor issues mostly due to some teachers and a few students testing positive, but there are no issues from the student standpoint in regards to the wearing of masks or social distancing requirements. The end of the first quarter is Friday, Oct. 15. October 8 is an institute day and staff members will receive first aid, CPR and AED training during the day. Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 11.
The board approved minutes of the waiver hearing of Aug. 16, minutes of the regular meeting conducted Aug. 16, the treasurer's report dated Aug. 31, the payment of bills dated Sept. 20, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of August. The board voted to leave closed minutes closed, approved the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and approved the revised staffing guide for the current school year. The staffing guide was revised to include the treasurer.
The budget for the 2021-22 school year was approved as well as Rachel Pueschell to serve as the speech coach this year.
The board then adjourned to executive session at 7:18 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and held in accordance with this Act. 5ILCS 120/2(c) (1), amended by PA 99-646.
Once the executive session was adjourned, the board reconvened for the regular session and adjourned. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at the grade school.